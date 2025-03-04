Out of nowhere! This budget-friendly Garmin adventure watch just hit a new low
Price of cult-classic Garmin Instinct 2S falls to under £180 – bargain alert!
There were plenty of excellent Garmin watch deals on Black Friday, but the Instinct 2 didn't quite dip into the bargain-basement category during the big sales event. We had to wait until now for a cheap offer on the wearable giant's affordable adventure watch!
It was worth the wait, though, as the smaller Instinct 2S is currently under £180 at Amazon. That's a very friendly price for a smartwatch with a long battery life and all the fitness and health tracking features under the sun.
The Garmin Instinct 2S is a rugged, adventure-ready GPS smartwatch built for the outdoors. Smaller and lighter than the standard Instinct 2, it features military-grade durability, multi-GNSS support, all-day health tracking, and epic battery life.
The Garmin Instinct 2S is your go-anywhere, do-anything outdoor watch, built to handle whatever you throw at it. Designed for explorers, athletes, and outdoor enthusiasts, this rugged GPS smartwatch is shockproof, water-resistant (10 ATM), and built to military standards (MIL-STD-810) for extreme durability.
Despite its toughness, the Instinct 2S is lightweight and comfortable, making it ideal for all-day wear. You get multi-GNSS support (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo) for precise navigation, plus ABC sensors (altimeter, barometer, compass) to help you tackle any terrain.
Stay on top of your health with heart rate monitoring, Pulse Ox, stress tracking, sleep analysis, and Body Battery energy monitoring. The battery lasts up to 21 days in smartwatch mode, so you don’t have to worry about constant charging, either.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Loop Dream review: super soft earplugs to help you snooze soundly, even if you’re a side sleeper
Squishy silicone and uniquely shaped ear tips take Loop’s nighttime earplugs to dreamy heights
By Joanna Ebsworth Published
-
Netflix's new crime drama stars some absolutely massive actors
Havoc has a few big names to boast
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
REI is having a Patagonia clearout right now – here are 5 things I'd buy
The outdoor retailer currently has over 300 Patagonia items on sale!
By Matt Kollat Published
-
REI is discounting YETI gear right now – here’s what to buy before it sells out
Massive REI sale drops YETI drinkware, coolers, and more
By Matt Kollat Published
-
This massive Garmin Fenix 7 deal at Amazon just made your next adventure cheaper
You can save $220 at Amazon right now!
By Matt Kollat Published
-
10 umbissable outdoor deals in the REI Co-op Cyber Monday sale – end today!
You have a few hours left to shop the best outdoor deals at REI Co-op
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Forget Cyber Monday – I'm buying these limited edition YETI products instead
Today's the last day to shop the YETI Gear Garage sale!
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Traeger’s best pellet grill is $200 off in the Home Depot Black Friday sale
Get 29% off the Traeger Pro Series 34 Pellet Grill in the Black Friday deals
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Boycotting Black Friday? Here are your best options to shop sustainably in 2024
Say no to Black Friday chaos and shop with purpose instead. From eco-friendly brands to mindful alternatives, here’s how to score great finds while staying sustainable this holiday season
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Forget Garmin Fenix – this Black Friday smartwatch offer is a fraction of the price of the big-ticket rival
Why splurge on a Garmin Fenix when you can grab this feature-packed smartwatch for a fraction of the cost?
By Matt Kollat Published