Out of nowhere! This budget-friendly Garmin adventure watch just hit a new low

There were plenty of excellent Garmin watch deals on Black Friday, but the Instinct 2 didn't quite dip into the bargain-basement category during the big sales event. We had to wait until now for a cheap offer on the wearable giant's affordable adventure watch!

It was worth the wait, though, as the smaller Instinct 2S is currently under £180 at Amazon. That's a very friendly price for a smartwatch with a long battery life and all the fitness and health tracking features under the sun.

The Garmin Instinct 2S is your go-anywhere, do-anything outdoor watch, built to handle whatever you throw at it. Designed for explorers, athletes, and outdoor enthusiasts, this rugged GPS smartwatch is shockproof, water-resistant (10 ATM), and built to military standards (MIL-STD-810) for extreme durability.

Despite its toughness, the Instinct 2S is lightweight and comfortable, making it ideal for all-day wear. You get multi-GNSS support (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo) for precise navigation, plus ABC sensors (altimeter, barometer, compass) to help you tackle any terrain.

Stay on top of your health with heart rate monitoring, Pulse Ox, stress tracking, sleep analysis, and Body Battery energy monitoring. The battery lasts up to 21 days in smartwatch mode, so you don’t have to worry about constant charging, either.