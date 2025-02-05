Future Samsung Galaxy Rings could be used for much more than health tracking

Quick Summary Samsung has filed a patent showing one of the interesting new features that could come to Galaxy Ring models in future. It references the ability to connect to other devices and control their displays remotely.

Samsung announced its first step into smart rings last year in the form of the Galaxy Ring, joining the likes of Oura and Ultrahuman in what is beginning to be a very interesting market.

The Galaxy Ring doesn’t offer quite as much data as the likes of Oura Ring 4, and it doesn’t present it as well either. However, Samsung’s smart ring does have an advantage in that there is no subscription involved in accessing its health tracking, and it works with the Galaxy Watch for extra functions.

What could future Galaxy Rings offer?

Future Galaxy smart rings could do a lot more though, if a recent report is to be believed. A patent picked up by 91Mobiles has suggested a next-gen Samsung smart ring could eventually control other devices like laptop or tablet.

The filed patent makes references to the smart rings being able to control remote displays, as well as move things around and maybe even move things from one screen to another using gestures.

At CES 2025, Samsung showed off the Galaxy Watch 7 being able to control a Samsung TV. so it’s not too far-fetched for a future Galaxy Ring to be able to control other Samsung devices through motion – it’s just not here yet.

The patent also seems to suggest that the smart rings will be able to share files between devices, but this isn’t something that is confirmed – it’s more speculation for now.

What does seem to be confirmed from the patent however, is that the Samsung smart ring will need to be on the same wireless network as the tablet or laptop it is going to be connected to, which makes sense.

It’s worth keeping in mind that just because a patent has been filed, that doesn’t necessarily mean the technology will appear on a future product.

This particular patent seems to be similar to some of the technology Samsung offers elsewhere, so it could be an extension of that and therefore plausible. We will need to wait and see for now though.