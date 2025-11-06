Fitbit’s leading heart-rate tracker is at its cheapest price for Black Friday

The Black Friday fitness tracker deals are coming in thick and fast (despite it being almost a month early). If you were after an affordable wearable, then you're in luck, as the Fitbit Charge 6 is now on offer at Amazon for less than £98 – the lowest price I've ever seen it. And, it comes with six months premium membership.

This GPS fitness tracker is packed with everything you need to track your daily activities and workouts. Not to mention it's equipped with Fitbit's most amost accurate heart rate sensor – an essential tool for anyone who's focused on improving their heart health.

Fitbit Charge 6: was £159.95 now £96.52 at Amazon The Charge 6 is a superb little hybrid fitness tracker, offering advanced health metrics, over 40 workouts, built-in GPS, Google apps and Google Wallet. Grab it in Black, Red and White at this amazing price before it goes.

The Charge 6 also comes with a few smartwatch features too, making it more of a hybrid than just a regular fitness tracker. As well as being able to receive texts and calls to your wrist (you can pick calls up, but can't respond to texts), it also has Google Wallet and YouTube Music, so you can control your tunes without needing to reach for your phone.

There's also 40+ workout modes to help you monitor your fitness goals, and it can also track VO2 max, ECG levels, stress and sleep.

I always keep my eye on the Charge 6 during these big sales, because I know it always ends up getting reduced (and is such a top tacker), but this is the best price I've ever seen it reduced to. I'd grab it, while you can.