Coros Pace Pro arrives with AMOLED display, new processor, and 38-hour GPS battery life

After teasing it a week ago, Coros has officially launched its latest wearable, the Pace Pro, bringing the series to new heights with a vibrant display and a significant power boost.
With a 1.3" Always-On AMOLED screen, 1500-nit maximum brightness, and a featherlight design, the Pace Pro is positioned slightly higher than previous Pace watches (see also: Coros Pace 3 review).
Not to be confused with the Polar Pacer Pro, the Coros Pace Pro added a reinforced mineral glass lens to protect the display as well as a stainless steel dial. The watch body itself is made from high-strength polymer, like most performance wearables.
Weighing just 37 grams with the nylon band, the Pace Pro continues Coros’ good tradition of offering advanced training metrics in a lightweight body.
Better still, the updated satellite chipset is said to offer pinpoint accuracy. Like most of the best running watches available today, it can connect to multiple satellite systems simultaneously.
A big upgrade is the updated processor, which has more than doubled the processing power from its predecessor, enabling faster navigation and a smoother user experience.
In fact, Coros claims the Pace Pro has triple the zoom speed (compared to the Coros Apex 2), providing nearly instant responsiveness when accessing workout stats, maps, and more.
Speaking of zooming capabilities, the Pace Pro also adds full offline TOPO map capabilities. For now, street names aren't visible on maps, but Coros says this function is coming in 2025.
The Pace Pro has up to 38 hours of GPS battery life in All-systems mode or 20 days in smartwatch mode. Dual-frequency GPS battery life is around 31 hours.
The watch introduces a new USB-C Keychain charging adapter, a departure from previous Coros wearables.
Alongside this, it includes full integration with the Coros app, offering Training Status updates, custom workouts, and detailed activity summaries, plus sleep analysis for recovery insights.
Coros’s new Pace Pro is available now in three colours (Black, Grey, and Blue) at a competitive $349/ £349/ AU$599 at Coros US, Coros UK, Coros AU and select retailers.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
