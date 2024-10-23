Concept2 launch the StrengthErg combining the power of air tech and strength training

It’s been seven years since Concept2 released their last piece of fitness equipment, the BikeErg, and now they’ve unveiled their latest product for 2025 that none of us saw coming— the StrengthErg— a machine designed to help you get stronger at home using air resistance tech.
The new piece of equipment, which almost resembles a rower, is designed to deliver an efficient strength workout, but without the need for heavy weight plates and barbells.
Instead, just like Concept2’s other pieces of kit, the StrengthErg uses a flywheel that delivers air resistance that’s, not only low-impact and gentle on the joints, but safe for those who don’t feel comfortable training with heavy weights.
Users will be able to perform seated push and pull movements for the upper and lower body, mimicking exercises such as the leg press, push-ups and rows. They’ll then be able to keep track of their performance, either with or without the performance monitor, as users will be able to connect their phone to the machine via the ErgData app— a first for the brand.
Although we don’t know the actual footprint of the StrengthErg, it looks fairly compact, making it a solid piece of home gym equipment that can be used as a standalone piece or kit, or alongside bodyweight exercises or other ergs.
The StrengthErg is set to retail at $1500, with the performance monitor, or $1350 without it. Concept2 says it will be ready to ship in limited quantities in early 2025, although they haven’t stated whether this just includes the US or UK too, we're hoping both!
You can sign up at Concept2.com to be notified for more information about its release.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
