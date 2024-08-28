Outdoor chef shares 7 easy camping meals for your next adventure

Deciding what to eat during the week can be a struggle, let alone when you’re venturing off in a tent for a week or two, so it's handy to have a selection of easy camping meals up your sleeve.

However, ‘easy’ doesn’t mean bland and boring, quite the opposite in fact. There are plenty of delicious delicacies you can whip up with a selection of simple ingredients and the right cooking equipment in your wilderness kitchen, such as a camping stove , cookware set , and cool box.

Below, Harrison Ward (aka Fell Foodie ) author of the adventure cookbook ‘Cook Out’ has shared seven tasty camping meals to give you some inspiration for your next trip. Whether you’re looking for an energising breakfast, a hearty dinner, or even an indulgent dessert, these recipes are guaranteed to be a hit with your camp crew.

Tuscan bean stew

(Image credit: Kenny Block Photography)

“This is one of my most regular go-to's,” says Harrison. “It comes together easily and just satisfies any hunger.”

You will need:

½ white onion

2/3 garlic cloves

1 tbsp tomato puree

400g chopped tomatoes

3 peppers (roasted, skinned and chopped)

300g drained cannellini beans

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp oregano

2/3 bay leaves

1tsp sugar

Balsamic vinegar

Oil

Salt and pepper

Method (serves 4)

Finely dice the onion and add to a pan on a medium heat with some oil Peel and finely dice the garlic and add to the softened onion Squeeze some tomato puree into the mix with the paprika, oregano and bay leaves and cook out for a few minutes Stir through the beans, add the chopped tomatoes, roasted peppers to the pan Add a splash of balsamic vinegar and sugar. Bring to a simmer and cook for a few minutes and serve

American style pancakes

(Image credit: Kenny Block Photography)

"These are a breakfast treat and ideal for that first meal of the day after unzipping the tent door. Remember that first pancake always fails, even outdoors."

You will need:

150g plain flour

2 eggs

100ml milk

1 tsp baking powder

2 tsp sugar

Salt

Butter

Blueberries

Honey

Method (makes 8 pancakes)

Mix the flour, baking powder, sugar and salt in a bowl In a separate container, or reusing your cup, add a cups worth of milk (about 100ml) and crack 2 eggs into it Lightly mix and slowly add to the dry mixture whilst whisking Once combined, continue to whisk until no lumps are left (the mixture should be like a runny custard like consistency) add more flour to thicken or milk to thin if needs be Heat a pan on your stove and add a few cubes of butter and allow it to melt Pour a small amount of the mixture into the pan so it forms a circle in the centre Wait until bubbles appear on the surface and then, using your spatula, flip it Cook for a further 30 seconds and remove from the pan Serve with blueberries and honey (or toppings of your choosing)

Shakshuka

(Image credit: Kenny Block Photography)

"This is a dish that would wow some house guests the minute you place it in the centre of the dinner table, so imagine the reaction from your hiking or camping buddies. Serve straight in the pan for the best visual and also saving washing up then its everyone (with a fork) for themselves for who gets the best cooked eggs."

You will need:

3-5 eggs

½ white onion

2 garlic cloves

200g passata

175g roasted peppers

1 tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp ground cumin

20g fresh coriander

Splash white wine vinegar

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Crusty bread (optional)

Method (serves 2-3)

Finely dice your white onion and soften in good quality olive oil at a low heat Once softened and translucent, chop your garlic as finely as you can and add to the onions along with your paprika, cumin and seasoning Cook through until aromatic and then add your passata and roasted peppers, chopped into chunks. Stir through with a splash of white wine vinegar and bring to a simmer for 2-3 minutes. Knock your heat down to its lowest setting and create some small divots in the sauce to cradle your cracked eggs in Place a lid on the pan and leave to simmer and cook through in the pan, at least 5 minutes Finely chop some coriander and garnish over the top and serve in the pan with an extra drizzle of olive oil and enjoy by itself or on top of some crusty bread

Louisiana gumbo

(Image credit: Kenny Block Photography)

"Featuring the Cajun ‘ holy trinity’ of onion, celery and green pepper, or bell pepper as it would be listed in its home, it is packed with aromatics, heat and protein. Whether in New Orleans or the Newlands Horseshoe, this is a trail meal that will fill you with sunshine."

You will need:

1 large white onion

2 celery sticks

3 bay leaves

2 green peppers

2 chicken breasts

200g kielbasa sausage (or smoked sausage)

250ml chicken stock

Cajun spices (2 tsp paprika,1tsp chilli powder, 1tsp cumin, 1tsp dried oregano, 1tsp dried basil),

3 tbsp plain flour

3 spring onions

Fresh parsley

Vegetable oil

Salt and pepper

Bread (optional)

Method (serves 4)

Heat some chicken stock and store in a flask to keep warm Finely dice the onion, celery and green peppers (deseed first) and set aside. Then finely dice the spring onions and parsley for garnish later. Cut the chicken breasts and sausage into cubes and add to a hot pan with vegetable oil Once cooked, remove from pan and set aside. In the same pan on a medium heat, add the onion, celery and peppers to some more oil. Cook until browned and transfer to chicken and sausage bowl. In the now empty pan, add the flour, bay leaves and bit more oil and cook into a paste. Keep cooking and stirring with a small splash of your stock until golden and then add the spices. Gradually add the stock, a little at a time, until saucy. Then, return the veg to the pan along with the chicken and sausage and bring to a simmer. Season appropriately and serve with spring onions and parsley as topping, and torn baguette to mop up the sauce

Fondue au chocolat

(Image credit: Kenny Block Photography)

"It seemed chocolate fondue fountains were everywhere in the mid to late 2000s, department stores to birthday parties & hotel receptions. In this post pandemic world, fondue and mountains with a carefully chosen band of skewer wielding peers is perhaps more suitable. Saying that, it wouldn’t go a miss bang centre of the table in a Swiss chalet after a day on the slopes. Enjoy this portable kind until then."

You will need:

300ml double cream

425g dark chocolate

Salt

Dipping bits: strawberries, salted pretzel pieces, marshmallows

Method (serves 4-6)

Add the cream to a saucepan with a pinch of salt and heat on a medium flame until it begins to simmer Knock the heat off and add your chocolate Leave to sit in the cream for a couple of minutes before mixing until smooth, melted and incorporated Eat immediately by dipping fruit and snacks in to the mix. If it begins to set and solidify, reignite the heat and stir until the right consistency again before knocking the heat off.

Chickpea, spinach and coconut curry

(Image credit: Kenny Block Photography)

"The ingredient list for this recipe is extensive and could easily be adapted or simplified, but I know this version is delicious so I’ve provided it in it’s entirety. An all time favourite when I go camping with some peers, I’ve no doubt it will deliver the same results for your tribe."

You will need:

Rice

3 white onion

80g salted vegan butter

3 garlic cloves

½ courgette

120g cooked spinach

Thumb of ginger

1 tbsp tomato puree

400ml coconut milk

400g tomato passata

175g roasted peppers

240g drained chickpeas

Curry spice mix (2 tsp garam masala, 1 tsp cumin, 1 tsp fenugreek, 1 tsp cinnamon, 1 tsp turmeric, 1 tsp black pepper, 1 tsp sugar)

1 tsp nigella seeds

½ tsp chilli powder

1 lime

3 tblsp ground almonds

1 red chilli

15g fresh coriander, veg oil

Method (serves 4)

Start by cooking your rice in your small saucepan and then set aside Finely slice three white onions and add two thirds to a pan on a low heat with your butter, nigella seeds, turmeric and chilli powder Cook slowly until softened and lightly browned, then remove from pan and place to one side Add your remaining onion to the pan on a medium heat with your courgette sliced thinly and a bit more oil if required. Whilst cooking, finely chop your garlic and ginger and add. Add your curry spice mix and a tablespoon of tomato puree, stir together and allow to cook for a minute or two. Then, roughly chop your peppers and spinach and add them to the pan along with the buttered onions from earlier. After a couple more minutes add the passata, coconut milk and chickpeas. Combine and then place a lid on the pan and simmer for 8-10 minutes, turning the heat down if necessary. Finally add your ground almonds, the juice of a lime and your fresh coriander, leaving a little bit for garnishing Serve the curry with a spoonful of rice, naan bread and top with fresh coriander and sliced red chilli

Pan con tomate

(Image credit: Kenny Block Photography)

"Quite often it is dishes comprised of the simplest ingredients that really delight the palate. This is the epitome of that. Traditionally calling for just 4 ingredients, this Catalonian tapas plate is the perfect excuse to use the best varieties you can source."

You will need:

Crusty bread like ciabatta or baguette

2 medium tomatoes

1 garlic clove

Extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper

Balsamic vinegar

Sugar

Fresh basil

Method (serves 2)

Grate the tomatoes, skin and all into a bowl Add a generous splash of extra virgin olive oil, pinch of salt, freshly cracked black pepper, a pinch of sugar and a small dash of balsamic vinegar. Mix together and set aside. Slice your bread and add some olive oil to a pan on a medium heat. Place the bread into the pan, making sure it soaks some oil up and toast until slightly browned. Flip, repeat and remove from the pan. Chop a garlic clove in half and rub the cut edge on the now golden surface of the crusty bread Plate the toast and spoon on some of your grated tomato blend and top with a torn basil leaf. Allow it to soak into the bread slightly before enjoying.