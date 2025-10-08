Budget-friendly Garmin Fenix alternative gets a surprise price cut at Currys

The Fenix series from Garmin is the crem de la crem for those looking for a rugged adventure watch that can handle extreme environments while delivering advanced functionality. But they’re also extremely pricy. The T-Rex 3 from Amazfit, on the other hand, is a brilliant budget alternative, and its just had its price cut even further at Currys.

Right now, you can pick up the T-Rex 3 for just £249 . It’s not a huge discount off its usual price, but you’ll still save more than £200 compared to buying a Garmin Fenix at full price, especially as it comes with a lot of identical features.

Amazfit T-Rex 3: was £279 now £249 at Currys The Amazfit T-Rex 3 is a tough smartwatch built for adventurers, boasting a 1.5-inch AMOLED display with 2,000 nits of brightness for clear visibility in all lighting conditions. With over 170 sports modes, dual-band GPS, and up to 27 days of battery life, it delivers both durability and high performance in even the harshest environments.

It also tracks heart rate, SpO2, stress, and sleep, so you can get a full insight into your health and wellbeing. Add up to 27 days of battery life and a rugged yet lightweight build – all for just £249 – and you’ve got a tough, adventure-ready smartwatch at a bargain price.