7 things I learned from Arnold Schwarzenegger's bodybuilding bible that everyone can apply to their workouts

My fascination with Arnold Schwarzenegger started as a teenager in the mid-90s. My dad had a copy of the Encyclopedia of Modern Bodybuilding, and my brothers and I loved flicking through the pages to read about the fitness icon's tips on sculpting a body like his.

Of course, I never really had the same determination as the Austrian Oak, so I never got to have ginormous pecs or the colossal arms he had. Nevertheless, reading his bodybuilding bible became somewhat of a hobby for me over time, and at some point, I could even quote sections from it.

I might not have the physique of Golden-era Arnold Schwarzenegger, but I have a few tips for budding bodybuilders that I learned from reading his book. From prioritising form over heavy weights to knowing how important rest days are, I'm sharing the seven key takeaways below.

Encyclopedia of Modern Bodybuilding: A must-read for any fitness fan

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Encyclopedia of Modern Bodybuilding isn’t just a book for hardcore gym rats; it’s a treasure trove of wisdom for anyone looking to up their fitness game. Packed with advice, anecdotes, and Arnie’s inimitable charm, this hefty volume is often hailed as the bodybuilding bible. It’s no surprise, given that Schwarzenegger didn’t just dominate the bodybuilding world – he redefined it.

The book is as much about mindset as it is about muscle. From tales of his early days training in Austria to his meteoric rise to Mr. Olympia fame, Schwarzenegger’s philosophy is clear: success starts in the mind. It’s not just about lifting heavy or chasing PRs; it’s about discipline, vision, and a relentless work ethic.

Arnie’s motto – "no pain, no gain" – reflects his conviction in exceeding boundaries. However, your bodybuilding experience shouldn't solely revolve around hardship. While dedicating time in the gym is essential, adopting the right mindset (for instance, finding joy in the journey) is equally important.

The man also knows the importance of enjoying the journey and keeping things playful. If you don't know what I'm talking about, just watch Pumping Iron if you haven’t already. You'll see how Arnie's larger-than-life personality was part of his success and how it helped him get better at bodybuilding, too.

Here are seven things I learned from Arnold Schwarzenegger’s bodybuilding bible that everyone (yes, even those who’ve never touched a dumbbell) can apply to their workouts.

(Please note: bodybuilding is an ever-evolving principle, and some of the Austrian Oak's tips might not be up to scratch with today's training philosophies. That said, the basics of sculpting an athletic physique have remained the same since the first person decided to do resistance training to enlarge their muscles.)

(Image credit: Hulton Archive / Stringer)

1. Set specific goals and visualise them

Vision creates faith and faith creates willpower. With faith there is no anxiety, no doubt—just absolute confidence. Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold didn’t just dream of being a champion; he meticulously visualised every detail, from the competition stage to how he wanted his muscles to look.

His advice? Be clear about what you want to achieve, whether it’s running your first 5K or mastering a yoga pose. Picture your success and it’ll keep you motivated on those tough days.

And it's not just Schwarzenegger saying this. A study on karate fighters showed that mental visualisation training led to significant improvements in all assessed areas of mental preparation, with notable positive effects emerging after two months and full benefits realised after three months of consistent practice.

2. Consistency beats perfection

One of Arnold’s golden rules is simple: show up. You don’t need a flawless plan or a perfect diet to start seeing results – you just need consistency. It’s better to hit the gym three times a week every week than to go hard for two weeks and then burn out. Remember, Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither are biceps.

3. Progressive overload works wonders

Arnold’s training philosophy hinges on the principle of progressive overload. In non-bodybuilder terms, it means to keep challenging yourself. From adding weight and increasing reps to trying a harder yoga class, progression keeps your body adapting and improving.

I talk about progressive overload in my article on how to build muscle more easily at home. It's not rocket science: engaging in regular resistance training, such as weightlifting or bodyweight exercises, is essential to stimulate muscle growth.

If you want big pecs like Arnie, you can't just be doing the exercise, using the same sets and reps and expect your muscles to keep growing. You have to switch things up while aiming for (a little) more pressure on the body each time.

If you find yourself in a progress rut, it's worth moving away from your usual workout routine and trying something different, like the Chris Hemsworth Daily 50-rep Challenge or doing 100 pull-ups a day for a week. It'll help induce muscle growth by activating them differently.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

4. Form trumps weight

Schwarzenegger emphasises the importance of proper form. He’d rather you lift lighter with perfect technique than heavier with sloppy reps. This isn’t just for bodybuilders; good form reduces injury risk and ensures you’re working the right muscles.

There is much debate about this topic among bodybuilders, and the truth is that lifting weights one way or another will do... something to your muscles.

One study found that training with heavy loads (2-4 repetitions per set) led to greater increases in maximal strength, particularly in the squat, while moderate loads (8-12 repetitions per set) resulted in greater muscle hypertrophy, especially in the lateral thigh.

A more recent study challenges that specific repetition ranges are optimal for distinct adaptations (e.g. low reps for strength, moderate reps for hypertrophy, and high reps for endurance). Instead, the authors propose a new paradigm, indicating that muscular adaptations can be achieved across a wide spectrum of loading zones rather than being confined to specific repetition ranges.

5. Mix it up

The takeaway from the researches above? Mix things up and focus on form – results will come one way or another. Arnie agrees; variety is a key part of his training philosophy. He didn’t just stick to barbells; he incorporated everything from gymnastics to swimming into his routines. Keep your workouts fresh to avoid plateaus and boredom.

6. Rest and recovery are non-negotiable

Always keep in mind that training stimulates growth, but that actual growth takes place while you are resting. Arnold Schwarzenegger

We talked a lot about the importance of rest and recovery on T3 (and elsewhere). Sleep, good nutrition and mindfulness can all help you build muscle more efficiently than pumping iron every day in the gym.

Arnold knew the value of rest days and sleep long before fitness smartwatches monitoring recovery. Training hard is crucial, but so is letting your body rebuild. As Arnie would say, “You don’t grow in the gym; you grow outside of it.”

7. Mindset matters

Arnold’s biggest strength isn’t his biceps; it’s his mind. He’s a master of self-belief, and his advice here is gold: approach every workout with intention and focus. “The body is very important,” he writes, “but the mind is more so.”

If you’ve ever doubted your ability to crush your goals, Schwarzenegger’s book is proof that greatness starts between the ears.

The Encyclopedia of Modern Bodybuilding isn’t just a guide to lifting weights; it’s a blueprint for tackling life with gusto. As Arnold says, "Strength does not come from winning. Your struggles develop your strengths. When you go through hardships and decide not to surrender, that is strength." So grab a copy, channel your inner Terminator, and remember: no pain, no gain!