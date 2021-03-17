Yogamatters Eco Rise Yoga Mat review: sustainable, durable and beautiful

The Yogamatters Eco Rise Yoga Mat is a fantastic natural rubber mat that offers unbelievable grip from the first use. Being entirely eco-friendly, this mat is perfect for anyone wanting to ensure their purchase doesn't harm the planet while also making sure they get the best yoga mat for their money. It's made from sustainably harvested tree rubber and no dyes are used in the production of these mats and it's fully biodegradable once it's come to the end of its yoga mat life. Sounds expensive, doesn't it? Well prepare to be surprised, because this mat actually has a very reasonable price tag.

Yogamatters says that it's suitable for any style of yoga, including hot yoga, and we agree. There's a lot of things to love about this mat from its production to its performance.

Yogamatters Eco Rise Yoga Mat review: performance

The Eco Rise Yoga Mat has a slightly textured surface, mades from a cotton-blend mesh, that aids its non-slip. As it's made from natural rubber, the texture is rubbery but also granular. If you look carefully, you can see the tiny holes on the surface between the mesh. This sounds like it's going to be a bad thing but actually, I really like this. It's nice to have a good quality non-slip surface which also has texture! So often now, there is no texture on the non-slip mats. I like how this mat feels under our hands and feet as it keeps us grounded and present. We appreciate the thought that's gone into the non-slip quality of this mat.

(Image credit: Kat Bayly)

Most yoga mats are advertised as having non-slip properties however, they don't always live up to that statement, especially some natural rubber mats, which I've found sometimes offer less than average grip. The Eco Rise Yoga mat isn't one of these. It hugged my hands and feet from the first use and continues to do so today. It even pulls my hair or T-shirt in some reclined postures!

However, let's put grip from natural rubber mats into perspective. You are effectively practising on a giant rubber so yes, over time their grip does reduce. Your hands and feet are constantly rubbing the mat away from friction every time you use it so don't be too disappointed if, over a period of months, the grip seems to be wearing away. It literally is! Nevertheless, this mat still offers substantial grip months down the line and shouldn't be disregarded because of this. It does its job and it does it really well.

One thing to remember when using this mat is to wash your hands before touching your face or eyes after your practice. We found that if we didn't do this, it did cause some eye irritation – nothing serious but a slight stinging sensation in the eyes. It's also advisable to wash down the mat with soapy water and a cloth after each practice to help reduce this recurrence.

Yogamatters Eco Rise Yoga Mat review: comfort

The Eco Rise Yoga Mat only comes in one thickness which is 3mm. We think this offers most people good cushioning but those with extra sensitive knees or other joints may want to consider a thicker yoga mat. Although this mat is relatively thin, it is sturdy in its nature. I found this to be beneficial when practising on hard floors. It doesn't give way underneath your hands or feet so they remain supported by its rigid and compact structure. Therefore, it actually offers more padding than the 3mm description would suggest.

The only bad side to this mat in terms of comfort is that it does have a rather pungent rubbery smell that sadly hasn't diminished over time. It can be a bit distracting at the start of each practice but eventually you get used to it and you do forget about it, until the next time you roll your mat out.

(Image credit: Kat Bayly)

Yogamatters Eco Rise review: design and colours

Yogamatters has kept the colour choice simple with the Eco Rise Yoga Mat. It comes in three colours; grey ice, eucalyptus and natural. These are all pastel shades with no design. They are plain, simple mats which I love. It feels like everything has been striped back to basics with this mat. There is no debating for hours over which colour you should buy or what design you prefer. Three choices and that's it. The lack of complicated design or long lists of colour choices seems to symbolise what yoga is about – finding contentment in the small things and living with simplicity.

Yogamatters Eco Rise Yoga Mat review: verdict

The Yogamatters Eco Rise Yoga Mat has so much to offer; it's eco-friendly, sustainably made, devoid of chemical substances and one of the grippiest, fully eco mats within its price range. I love the uncomplicated, pastel shades and the unique cotton-blend mesh that helps to offer lasting grip (if though you are essentially practising on a big eraser). For any yogis that are looking for an eco-conscious mat from start to finish, look no further. This mat has everything you need and more and can help save the planet too.