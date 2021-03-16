Meacodry ABC 10L Dehumidifier review: compact but super efficient

The Meacodry ABC 10L Dehumidifier may not be the sexiest piece of technology ever invented, but it is considerably sexier than mould and damp patches. And it will prevent those.

Investing in a dehumidifier can be a wise move if you’re affected by damp, either by inheriting it after moving into a property that’s suffering from it or simply through everyday living. Drying clothes, cooking meals and spending too long under the shower are common ways of producing your own condensation and wider damp issues.

Combined with poor ventilation excessive moisture in the air can soon produce mould that looks unslightly but, more importantly, is not good for your health. Buying one of the best dehumidifiers on the market will certainly help to tackle this tedious issue. While no machine can eradicate major damp issues once and for all the latest crop of machines do a brilliant job of minimising moisture in the air.

(Image credit: Meaco)

Meacodry ABC 10L Dehumidifier: what is it?

Enter then the Meacodry ABC 10L Dehumidifier, a model that has landed the top spot in our Best Dehumidifier guide because it’s so well suited to many homes. This isn't the biggest dehumidifier money can buy, but it does a fantastic job of tackling moisture in average-sized or smaller properties. If you live in the UK this model could therefore be ideally suited to your humble abode.

This is a 10-litre compressor dehumidifier that is also available in a 12-litre edition and both offer variations on the design theme. Well, that basically just extends to the option of a different coloured grille on the top that includes a black, blue, green, white or silver finish. The body of the unit stays white whichever you choose.

You can, by the way, add a set of castors for 15 quid if buying from Meaco itself. Whatever your choice it’s a dehumidifier that’s ready to go right out of the box.

(Image credit: Meaco)

Meacodry ABC 10L Dehumidifier: features

If you’ve bought a humidifier to tackle moisture in your home then it’s unlikely you’ll be too interested in having lots of controls to configure. This is where the Meacodry ABC 10L Dehumidifier is a star turn. As mentioned, lift it out of the box and you’ve got very little to do, save for plugging it the thing in. All the controls you need are mounted into a panel on the top of the appliance, so they’re right in view and reassuringly obvious.

Taking a tour of that interface for the first time reveals core controls that are brilliantly simple. Once you’ve tried it out then setting up the Meacodry ABC 10L Dehumidifier for different rooms is dead easy. Central to this is the humidistat button, which allows you to configure your preferred humidity removal level. It’s possible to set target relative humidity in increments of 5%, which is pretty precise really given the reasonably budget appeal of the machine.

We liked the option of the twin fan speeds too, which let you either go for it with a more powerful setting, or simply leave the Meaco chuntering away in the background for longer periods. It’s a good balance.

On a similar note, it’s possible to set up the unit via the timer, so it only works when you want it to. This isn’t a bad idea as some rooms are more humid than others at different times of the day. The kitchen at dinnertime with lots of steam around, for example, but the same thing extends to the bathroom too depending on when your family members decide to dive into the shower.

(Image credit: Meaco)

Meacodry ABC 10L Dehumidifier: Performance

Considering its reasonably compact design, which is 46cm high and 30cm wide, the deceptively powerful innards can pull 10.26 litres of moisture from your property each day. The compressor inside is reasonably quiet and certainly not intrusive if you need to have it on in the background, while the way it gets rid of humidity turns out to be surprisingly impressive.

We say surprisingly because this unit can be popped into place inside most rooms without taking over. That’s a real boon if you live in a compact flat where space isn’t exactly plentiful. There’s a 2.6-litre container that collects the moisture sucked from the air in your rooms, which needs to be emptied every now and then. The frequency of this requirement depends obviously on how much moisture needs to be removed, but it’s good to get in the habit of throwing it away as a matter of course.

Useful, the unit switches off automatically if the container is full, thereby removing the chance of a soaked floor too. Bear in mind its capacity though because as we pointed out earlier on, there are larger variations of this dehumidifier model available from Meaco if you’ve got a bigger damp issue to deal with. They offer the same ease of use, but boast much more capacity in the water collection department. Meaco has since brought out a MeacoDry ABC 20L model if you need added oomph by the way.

(Image credit: Meaco)

So, is Meacodry ABC 10L Dehumidifier any good?

This particular Meaco model is unsurprising in its capacity to get rid of humidity. It’s a real trooper. Meaco builds some of the best dehumidifiers on the market and this little gem is no exception. We like its portable appeal, without it being too intrusive and there is, of course, the option of getting a larger capacity variation on the theme if you have larger rooms and/or more moisture to tackle.

The Meacodry ABC 10L Dehumidifier performs brilliantly without giving you a headache thanks to its noise levels, which remain below 40dB. The appliance is also cheap to run with the manufacturer highlighting it’ll use just 2.45 pence worth of electricity per hour, based on 15.2p/kWh.

There are neat touches within the design too, including a laundry drying mode that can help you tackle damp clothes hanging up by running a full six hour session in one go. That’s a really useful feature if you’re holed up in a titchy flat during the winter months. Similarly, the child lock is a practical consideration given that a machine like this might be within the reach of young ones keen to see for themselves what those controls can really do. Overall, it comes highly recommended.