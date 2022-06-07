HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless review: a lightweight, long-lasting gaming mouse

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

This HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless review is the right place to be if you want one of the best gaming mice because it barely weighs a thing!

HyperX makes some of the best gaming peripherals in the world, whether you’re a PC gamer or more into consoles. They offer everything from gaming controllers to mouse pads and headphones.

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless is a lightweight gaming mouse that connects to your computer using a USB wireless receiver instead of a wire. Here you can find out everything you need to know about it to help you decide whether it's the right choice for you, or not.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless review: price and availability

You can buy the HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless mouse right now - it’ll set you back about $80 in the US, £86 in the UK and AU$135 in Australia. Take a look at the widgets on this page to see the best deals on it today across the web.

If you’re looking to save some cash and you aren’t fussed about having a wireless mouse, you could also consider the HyperX Pulsefire Haste . It’s an almost identical wired gaming mouse that costs a fraction of the price.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless review: design and setup

(Image credit: Future)

A symmetrical mouse with a distinctive honeycomb design, the HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless measures 38.2 x 66.8mm so it’s relatively compact, fitting nicely under your palm.

Built for right-handers, the shape is comfortable over long periods of time with a deeper chassis than many similar rodents, although there’s no rubberised grip to keep things steady. You do get grip tape included in the box if that’s a problem for you.

When I first took it out of the box, the first thing I noticed was, at just under 60g, the HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless feels incredibly lightweight and it’s only 2g heavier than the wired option. HyperX has used the honeycomb structure to keep the weight down so it's littered with large hexagonal holes. The internal mechanics are more exposed which might make you worry that it could be affected by dirt and dust in the long term, but HyperX has resolved that by making the mouse IP55 dust and water-resistant. This mouse feels well built despite being made entirely from plastic.

When it comes to looks, you can buy the mouse in black or white. It looks smart and doesn’t have any over-the-top RGB lights, just an illuminated scroll wheel, so you could get away with using it for working in the office as well as gaming at home.

Setting up the HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless couldn't be easier - you just need to remove the USB wireless receiver from its garage on the underside of the mouse, plug it into your PC, switch it on and away you go. Having somewhere to keep the receiver when you aren't using it is a fantastic feature because it makes it easier to take with you in your laptop bag.

Unfortunately, the HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless doesn't have any Bluetooth connectivity but you can also use it through a wired connection if you do run out of juice at a bad time.

There are six buttons in total: the usual left and right clicks, the scroll wheel and the two side buttons which are defaulted to forwards and backwards, they protrude enough to feel natural to press without getting in the way. There’s also a tiny button below the scroll wheel that lets you cycle through four different DPI presets. On the underside of the mouse, there’s a simple switch to power the mouse on and off.

With up to 100 hours of battery life, you’ll rarely need to charge this mouse, I was able to get through just over a couple of weeks of use before it needed plugging in.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless review: performance

(Image credit: Future)

A Pixart PAW3335 sensor powers the HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless gaming mouse with 40G of acceleration, 1000Hz polling rate and 16K DPI. While this mouse doesn’t pack the most impressive specs in the world, I found it to be a pleasure to use because it’s so responsive and accurate across all sorts of PC games.

The TTC Golden Micro dustproof switches are tactile and fast as well, giving off a very satisfying click. You’ll get about 80 million clicks from them so they’re definitely durable and should actually last a lot longer than a lot of similarly priced gaming mice which usually offer 70 million clicks or less.

Also worth mentioning here are the low-friction 100% PTFE skates on the underside of the mouse, which allow it to glide smoothly across the mousemat. In case they wear out over time, you do get spares included in the box as well.

To control the mouse's settings the HyperX NGENUITY desktop software is very straightforward to use. It lets you customise all sorts including the DPI, the RGB lighting, button assignments and you can record macros. One downside worth mentioning is that you can only set up one profile, which might be frustrating if you like to have different settings for different games.

If you own other HyperX gaming peripherals, you'll be able to manage them all from the same software which is a handy bonus.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless review: verdict

(Image credit: HyperX)

Anyone who wants a simple wireless gaming mouse with plenty of battery life should consider the HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless. Comfortable and accurate, it's a pleasure to use, and the fact that it weighs less than 60g is a massive selling point too.

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless is definitely more suited to casual gamers because you can only set up one profile in the desktop software, other mice also offer more in the way of DPI and acceleration. Other users might be disappointed by the lack of RGB lighting effects. But in my mind, these are quite minor flaws that shouldn't put you off an otherwise excellent gaming mouse.

At T3, we test all sorts of products from smartphones and headphones to mattresses and sleeping bags. You can find out more by taking a look at how we test.