Did Logitech just supercharge this gaming mouse to perfection?

Quick Summary The Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike replaces conventional mouse switches with its Haptic Inductive Trigger System, allowing users to adjust actuation and reset points and add haptic feedback. It also has Logitech's HERO 2 sensor, up to 8,000Hz wireless polling and a claimed click-latency reduction of up to 30ms, with a UK price of £159.99.

Gaming mice have become extremely fast, but most still work in much the same way: press the button, hit a physical switch and get a click. Logitech's G Pro X2 Superstrike uses electromagnetic sensing to detect how far the main buttons have moved.

That system, called Haptic Inductive Trigger System (HITS), means you can choose how far each button needs to move before a click registers.

There are 10 actuation points to choose from, along with five rapid-trigger reset points, so the button can register another click without needing to return all the way to its starting position.

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(Image credit: Logitech)

It works in a similar way to Rapid Trigger on gaming keyboards, where the point at which a key activates and resets can be adjusted. Logitech says HITS can reduce click latency by between 9ms and 30ms, depending on the settings used.

The HITS system also replaces the physical click mechanism with haptic feedback. Six intensity levels let you change how much feedback you get when a click registers, while the inductive sensors mean the main buttons are almost silent compared with conventional switches.

The rest of the mouse is based around Logitech's existing high-end hardware. It uses the HERO 2 sensor with tracking up to 44,000 DPI, 888 IPS and 88G acceleration, while wireless polling goes up to 8,000Hz.

Independent testing suggests the technology is most useful for games where individual clicks and rapid follow-up shots matter, rather than automatically improving every type of gameplay. The mouse also weighs around 61g and keeps the symmetrical shape of the previous Pro X Superlight design.

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The Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike is available now for £159.99.