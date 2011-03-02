Apple iPad 2 review: Hands on first look

Can this take on the slew of Android Honeycomb tablets?
Steve Jobs took to the stage in San Francisco to unveil the Apple iPad 2. Thinner and lighter that its predecessor, it comes packing a dual-core A5 processor, two cameras and the added bonuses of iOS 4.5.
Will this be the tablet of 2011? We grabbed some hands-on time with the device for our first impressions.
Watch the Apple iPad 2 video below and check out the Apple iPad2 pics here.
