YT's new Izzo Uncaged 7 is a limited edition short-travel trail ripper

The original Izzo from German direct sales manufacturer, YT Industries, was launched in 2020 as a 130mm, full-suspension, trail bike. This was followed by the more capable 140mm Blaze model. Now, YT has slimmed the Izzo down and chopped the suspension to 120mm, creating this latest Uncaged 7 edition. Could this be a contender for our best mountain bike ranking? Let's look at what the details that we know so far.

Weighing in at an impressive 25.1lb (11,4kg), the carbon-framed Uncaged 7 is the spriteliest Izzo yet and one of the lightest short-travel trail bikes around. The laser yellow coloured frame sports the same aggressive geometry as the longer travel Izzos, but it’s specced with a shorter stroke RockShox SIDLuxe Ultimate and a 120mm SID Ultimate fork to match. The damping on both the front and rear suspension can be quickly firmed up for the climbs as the rear shock comes with a handy SRAM TwistLoc Sprint remote.

(Image credit: YT Industries)

Lightweight, 29-inch DT Swiss XCR 1200 Spline wheels shod with fast-rolling semi-slick Maxxis Recon Race tyres pair up well with the XC-oriented suspension. But despite its high-end cross-country componentry and short-travel status, the Izzo Uncaged 7 is still a far more capable trail weapon than any conventional XC bike.

(Image credit: YT Industries)

For cable-free, near-instantaneous gear shifting and saddle height adjustment, the Uncaged 7 model boasts SRAM’s electronic XX1 Eagle AXS groupset along with a SRAM Reverb AXS electronic dropper post. While conventionally operated hydraulic braking systems have yet to be superseded (only prototype versions of cable-free brakes currently exist), bringing the Izzo to a stop is taken care of by a pair of SRAM G2 Ultimate 4-piston brakes with a 180mm rotor at the front and a 160mm version to the rear. The handlebars come in the shape of a 740mm Race Face Next SL carbon bar.

The Izzo Uncaged 7 comes in five sizes (S to XXL) and retails at £5,999 / $7,499 / €6,999, plus shipping (not one for our best budget mountain bike guide, as you might have already gathered). You’ll need to act fast to bag one of them though, as worldwide sales are strictly limited to just 300 models. While not yet available to buy, you can sign up (and keep your fingers crossed) to be first in line via YT’s website.