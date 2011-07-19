XXX domains see companies buying to protect their brands

Large corporations are reportedly protecting their brands from embarrassment by snapping up .XXX domain names

Ahead of the launch of the new .XXX internet domain suffix, companies are rushing to avoid corporate embarrassment by snapping up relevant domains that sport the adult industry address ending, new reports have claimed.

Figures released by ICM Registry, the company behind the sale of the .XXX domains, have revealed more than 900,000 expressions of interest have been made surrounding the purchase of the adult addresses following their confirmation in April.

Whilst the adult industry is understandably accounting for the majority of these enquiries, ICM Registry has revealed large corporations looking to protect their brands from cyber-squatters and the so called 'internet red light district' are looking to purchase .XXX domains to avoid potential embarrassment.

“We are advising businesses to either opt-in or opt-out and want to give them the best opportunity to do so at the launch of our new [top-level domain],” Stuart Lawley, Chief Executive of ICM Registry announced revealing his company was to expand the 'sunrise period' that would allow businesses to buy their relevant brands .XXX domains ahead of general sale.

Will the new .XXX domain help separate the adult industry from harmless content on the web or simply see smutty content accidentally accessed more frequently? Let us know what you think via the T3 Twitter and Facebook feeds.

Via: Telegraph