Xbox Series X secret is out 🤫

The Xbox Series X is on track for its holiday 2020 launch along with the PS5, although Microsoft just narrowed down that window to the month of November - perhaps to soften the blow of the Halo Infinite delay.

We already suspected that the console would make its debut in November after the Xbox Series X product page was accidentally updated with a 'Thanksgiving 2020' release window, putting the launch at around the same date as that of the Xbox 360 and Xbox One, which fell on November 22; the more powerful Xbox One X followed on November 7.

And now it seems that the Xbox Series X release date has been pinpointed thanks to the leaked Xbox Series S controller.

The leaked Xbox Series S controller has been spotted in a number of different people's hands across social media, and one of them shared the peripheral's warranty details with a member of ResetEra which may have tipped us all off as to its exact release date.

Microsoft offers a one year limited warranty, and in this instance, the warranty is up on November 5, 2021, suggesting that the official release date of the product is going to be Friday, November 6, 2020.

Games journalist Tom Warren has added further fuel to the fire of this rumour with a tip he received - again relating to the leaked Xbox Series S controllers.

Xbox Series X may launch on November 6th. A tipster tells me boxes of the new controllers have a do not open date of November 6th on them. These controllers leaked earlier this week https://t.co/oyhlbg2SKo pic.twitter.com/dq096shN7LAugust 11, 2020

Warren reports that the boxes for the controllers are labelled with the instruction not to "sell or display before November 6, 2020," which has been ignored, clearly.

All of this leads to a fairly logical assumption that the Xbox Series X will follow in the footsteps of the Xbox One X, and debut in the first week of November - on a Friday, rather than a Tuesday this time.

We still don't have official word from Microsoft - outside of confirmation of the month - so as always, we'll temper our speculation until then.

Source: IGN