Best Bose Soundbar Deals - Get $300 off a Bose SoundTouch 300 Wireless Soundbar

Good news for all you audiophiles out there, one of the top Bose soundbars is currently on sale at Walmart.com with a hefty discount of $300 off its original selling price!

Originally $699, you can pickup a Bose SoundTouch 300 wireless soundbar for only $399 - a $300 savings!

Bose delivers some of the best home theater systems available today, with high quality sound perfect for movies, music, video games, and more. Thankfully, their soundbars are no exception. The Bose SoundTouch 300 wireless soundbar delivers that same professional quality sound you expect of Bose with an easy-to-setup wireless design.

Bose' SoundTouch 300 wireless soundbar features all the standard ports for wired hookup as well, with both HDMI and optical digital audio ports for direct hookup to TVs, video game systems, PC's, and other audio devices. It's even compatible with Amazon Alexa.

It also features a 1.3mm audio jack as well as an Ethernet port for a direct connection to the internet, giving you access to software updates when made available by the Bose team.

The sale is ongoing while supplies last, so if you've been on the fence about picking up a new sound system for your home, you'll be hard pressed to find a better deal on a wireless soundbar.

