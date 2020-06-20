Will this SHOCKING PS5 feature make you think twice about buying it?

The PlayStation 5 was revealed last week, and while the final console design didn't quite look like the dev kit, it was a departure from the archetypal black boxes that have made up recent console generations. Everyone has an opinion on its striking appearance - positive and negative - but what we don't have are its proportions.

The internet has stepped in to remedy the situation, with denizens using all sorts of metrics to get a rough idea of its size, and while there's some variation in the results, one thing's for certain - the PS5 is a veritable beast.

The point of reference that fans are using to work out the measurements are the USB port and disc drive, with HDTVtest's Adam Fairclough mocking up an image of the PS5 and the digital edition sitting alongside the Xbox One X, Xbox Series X, and PS4 Pro.

The PS5 isn't as wide as the Xbox Series X, but looks a couple of inches taller. Reddit user u/GREBO7 also took a bash at it twice, using the disc drives as a point of reference, and noting for the updated image:

"Here I have added a red graphic, all the same size across all the consoles indicating the Disk drives. I've also done the same with the USB's. This helped me determine the size of the consoles and re-scale them. From this change, I realised the Series X was slightly bigger and I have changed that below. I also changed the 360 Slim to match its correct value."

And here's what that looks like:

(Image credit: u/GREBO7)

While by no means 100% accurate, these renders give us a good idea of the PS5's footprint, and we're deep in Bigfoot territory here. Commenters in threads have been shocked at the apparent size, which some even saying it's put them off a prospective purchase.

The console looks like a behemoth in the lineup, dwarfing the bulky PS3 which was infamous for its swollen chassis. A thread over on resetera rounded up the size comparison images and worked out some approximate measurements for both the PS5 and Xbox Series X, concluding that Microsoft's new console will measure 30.1cm (11.85 inches) high x 15.1cm (5.95 inches) wide, while Sony's hardware will come in at around 38cm (14.96 inches) high x 9cm (3.54 inches ) wide - that's with the consoles standing vertically, and not including the base unit pictured in the PS5's official images.

While we've yet to get official word from Sony, it looks like the PS5 is going to need a significant amount of space dedicated to it - perhaps that's why Sony has disguised it as a WiFi router so it doesn't look too out of place in the corner of your living room. The Xbox Series X didn't escape a ribbing when it was unveiled either, and found itself being compared to a fridge on Twitter.

Whichever console you opt for next generation, both certainly sport a unique look. Will the size be the deal-breaker, or will you set up a dedicated plinth for your PS5? If that's the case, don't forget to sign up to get the best PlayStation 5 deals before anyone else!