What to watch on HBO Max this holiday weekend

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

HBO Max has been the unsung hero of streaming in my opinion. Not only did this platform deliver the epic Game of Thrones but during lockdown, it was one of the few places to find true blockbuster films.

In recent months, HBO has continued to deliver on both films and high-quality series, from the likes of Dune to Judas and the Black Messiah, to series such as Hacks and The Flight Attendant.

If you're stuck for something to watch this holiday weekend, HBO Max not only offers a real alternative to the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, it also has some of the very latest shows that have only just hit theaters. Here's my pick of where to start.

(Image credit: HBO)

1. Peacemaker

If you like your superheroes a little more irreverent, The Peacemaker could be for you. This series is a spin-off from James Gunn's The Suicide Squad and stars Jon Cena once again as The Peacemaker. With a score of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, this continues a lighter side of the superhero world and does it very well.

(Image credit: HBO)

2. Tokyo Vice

This HBO Max original follows the real-life story of Jake Adelstein, an American journalist who delved into the underworld of Tokyo's crime and corruption in the 90s. There's subtitles and lots of violence but if that doesn't put you off, this crime-drama promises to be action-packed.

(Image credit: HBO)

3. The Flight Attendant

This dark comedy stars Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco as the flight attendant who wakes up in a hotel room next to the body of a dead passenger. The second series launches on April 22, so if you haven't seen series 1, now is your chance to catch up. And if you have seen it, maybe give it a refresher.

(Image credit: HBO)

4. The Batman

The latest incarnation of the caped crusader is still in theaters across the US but is available to stream on HBO Max from Monday April 18. Staring Robert Pattinson as The Batman alongside Zoë Kravitz as Cat Woman, this is an extremely dark tale. Not just in the subject matter. The scenes are literally very dark, so make sure you have a decent TV for this one, or prepare to turn out every light to watch it.