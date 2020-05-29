Watch Fifty Shades of Grey online: how to stream each film from anywhere

Raising pulses and box-office profits in equal measure when it was released in 2015, Fifty Shades of Grey introduced audiences to the R-rated exploits of Anastasia Steele and cocksure entrepreneur Christian Grey. The film gives the term “lockdown” a whole new meaning, and whether self-isolating or with a significant other, you can watch Fifty Shades of Grey online now.

Fifty Shades of Grey Cheat Sheet Released: February 2015 Director: Sam Taylor-Johnson Cast: Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Eloise Mumford, Jennifer Ehle, Marcia Gay Harden, Rita Ora Run time: 2 hr 5 mins Rating: R

It’s the archetypal tale: girl meets boy, boy courts girl, girl falls in love, boy presents girl with a legally-binding contract of sexual dos and don’ts. Okay, so this adaptation of E. L. James’s best-selling novel isn’t your conventional meet-cute. It’s a romantic drama with BDSM themes, charting the sexual awakening of 21-year old Anastasia (Dakota Johnson) as she tentatively navigates Christian Grey’s erotic world. From the beginning they’re drawn to each other. But where she’d like the occasional dinner date and post-coital hugs, he’s happiest utilizing an assortment of whips and other assorted sex toys.

Director Sam Taylor-Johnson gifts the novel’s fanbase with tasteful titillation, a brooding romance, and the sight of actor Jamie Dornan’s bottom. She didn’t receive an Oscar nomination, alas, but the film did become an instant hit: grossing $570 million dollars worldwide and spawning two sequels.

So, try to restrain yourself as we detail how you can watch Fifty Shades of Grey online from wherever you are in the world – including details on its two sexy sequels, too.

Can you watch Fifty Shades of Grey on Netflix?

Yes – but not everywhere. In fact, hardly anywhere, as the first of the trilogy is available exclusively on Netflix in the UK.

Netflix subscribers in the US, Canada, Australia and beyond will have to look elsewhere for their S&M (streaming and movies) – we have more information below.

How to watch Fifty Shades of Grey online from outside your home country

If you find yourself outside your normal country of residence and try to access regional streaming services, the chances are geo-blocking restrictions will prevent that – leaving you unable to watch Fifty Shades of Grey online.

Luckily, there’s a simple solution. Downloading the best VPN will allow you to stream Fifty Shades of Grey no matter where you’re living. This essential piece of software changes your IP address so that you can stream all your favorite shows or films on demand, just as if you were watching from the comfort of your own home.

There are quite frankly hundreds of VPNs to choose from, but we recommend ExpressVPN. Not only is it fast, easy to use, and simple to install, it's compatible with a wide range of devices – Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android, to name a just a few. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an ingenious bit of kit. Once installed, simply select the location of your home country and click connect. You’ll then be able to watch Fifty Shades of Grey online from anywhere. So, assume the position and enjoy!View Deal

How to watch Fifty Shades of Grey online in the US

You’ll find the first instalment of E. L. James’s steamy trilogy available through streaming service Fubo. It offers access to a wealth of TV channels, such as Showtime, CBS, and Comedy Central, lots of sport content, and a plethora of On Demand viewing. And as the first film can be viewed as part of its 7 day trial, you can in fact watch Fifty Shades of Grey for FREE! (after which you’ll be charged $59.99 a month or simply cancel at any time). If you’re after a one-night dalliance, you can rent the movie for $3.99 on Amazon Video or for $2.99 via Red Box. And if you want to download the movie for keeps, no problem. You can buy it through Amazon for $14.99. NB: some of these websites offer the ‘Unrated’ version, which has an extra three minutes of footage – some saucy, some not – compared to the theatrical release.

How to stream Fifty Shades of Grey in the UK

UK fans of the kinky series are served by VOD giant Netflix. Unfortunately, Netflix removed its free-trial option over a year ago, meaning that new subscribers will have to cough up £5.99 to watch Fifty Shades of Grey. But they’ll also get access to thousands of TV shows, documentaries, and films, including most of Studio Ghibli’s back catalogue. For £5.99 a month, that’s a pretty sweet deal. If you’re over-subscribed to streaming services, you might just want Fifty Shades to rent. It’s on Amazon Video for £2.99 in SD and available on Google Play, YouTube and Sky Store. But if you select the film through Amazon you’ll do access to their novel X Ray feature: allowing you to learn more about the movie with a simple press of the clicker. Of course, if you’re abroad and want to access your usual streaming service, you can do so using a VPN. As explained above, ExpressVPN is our #1 choice, thanks to its speed, security and ability to unblock pretty much every streaming service going.

How to watch Fifty Shades of Grey online in Canada

Canadians looking for an alternative means of heat can rely on Amazon Prime Video, where the early exertions of Miss Steele and Mr Grey can be streamed. They’ve got an extensive media library full of music, TV, and film titles, and their 30-day free trial is available to most Canadians. Those living in Quebec receive a slightly different offer: CDN$7.99 for two months access instead of one. Fifty Shades of Grey is also available through Cineplex, Microsoft Store, and Google Play, from CDN$3.99 to rent or from CDN$12.99 to own forever. It’s worth remembering again that if you’re away from home and want to unwind with Mr Grey, you can stream the film by using a VPN.

How to watch Fifty Shades of Grey online for free in Australia

It seems Aussie platform Foxtel Now is the only place to get your Fifty Shades kicks. It offers a respectable 10-day free trial, during which you’ll be able to view more than 60 live TV channels as well as 1000’s of On Demand titles, including Fifty Shades. You’ll need to provide your credit card details, but cancel before the free trial ends and you won’t be charged. This gasp-inducing flick can also be purchased through the usual services, among them Google Play, Microsoft Store, YouTube and Apple iTunes, and you can expect to pay AUS$3.99 to rent the film and about AUS$10.99 to buy it outright.

How to watch Fifty Shades Darker online

After the first film’s cliffhanger, audiences had to wait until 2017 to see whether Ana and Christian would reconcile their physical and emotional lives. Fifty Shades Darker explores Christian’s domineering personality as formative figures from his past emerge, determined to drive a wedge between the two leather-struck lovers. There’s more backstory and backsides in this thrilling second instalment, and you can watch Fifty Shades Darker online now through the below streaming services:

US – If you create an NBC Profile you can stream the film free through USA Now. Alternatively, Fandango Now, Amazon Video, Google Play and other VOD services have the film to buy and rent.

UK – Sorry folks, but you can’t stream Darker in the UK - not even on Netflix. But you can rent or digitally download it from Amazon Video, Google Play, Rakuten TV, or YouTube.

Canada – The sequel so dark it couldn’t be streamed. There’s no option to view it in Canada, either, so it’s a case of renting or purchasing a copy from services like Apple iTunes, Cineplex, Google Play and Microsoft Store.

Australia – Nothing here either in regards streaming. Though, if you think it’s worth a few dollars to see Ana and Christian again, the film is available to rent from AUS$3.99 at Microsoft Store and Apple iTunes. Prefer a repeat appointment with Mr Grey? The film can be bought for AUS$12.99 on both platforms.

How to watch Fifty Shades Freed online

The final film in the trilogy hit cinemas in 2018, just in time for Valentine’s Day. We find Ana and Christian, having tied the knot, living in a sun-kissed fog of luxury, passionate sex, and marital bliss. Their newfound stability, however, is threatened by Ana’s vengeful ex-boss Jack Hyde, and the revelation that Ana is pregnant. Will the Grey’s live happily ever after? You can find out for yourself and watch Fifty Shades Freed online through the below streaming services:

US – Amazon Channel Cinemax through Amazon Prime Video will allow you to watch Fifty Shades Freed…for free…with its 7-day trial, although you’ll need to first subscribe to Amazon Prime’s 30-Day Free Trial. It’s also available to rent and buy through Amazon Video, Apple iTunes, Fandango Now, YouTube and many other services.

UK – English viewers can reach the film’s climax through Netflix, or alternatively purchase it from Amazon Video, Chili, YouTube and Sky Store.

Australia – No streaming service options unfortunately, but you can watch the film through Google Play, Microsoft Store, YouTube or Apple iTunes for a one-off fee.

Canada – Alas, the film isn’t available on Canadian streaming platforms either. But you can get your mitts on Mr Grey, to rent or buy, via Cineplex, Apple iTunes, Google Play and YouTube.