Want a cheap Samsung Note 10 deal? AO Mobile promises "a new, cheaper choice"

AO, the online electricals store, has launched www.ao-mobile.com, promising customers "a new, cheaper choice with a simpler way to buy".

The new online store offers phones from across the four UK mobile networks and all handset manufacturers with contract, SIM only and handset only options available and claims that it is going to shake up the mobile market.

"This is a gamechanger for customers because we’ve built AO Mobile for today’s world," said AO Founder and Chief Executive, John Roberts. "Customers tell us that they find buying mobile and connectivity complicated. From today, we’re making it easy to choose what’s best for them with easy-to-understand pricing and fantastic service.

"We can make it cheaper because AO Mobile customers don’t have to pay for hundreds of high street stores with thousands of sales staff."

AO Mobile deals include a Samsung A10 on Vodafone for £24 a month, the Huawei P30 Lite on EE at £29 a month or an exclusive deal of a Samsung Galaxy S10 on O2 with 120gb at £55 a month.

There are also deals for the new Samsung Galaxy Note 10 (free from £55 a month) and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ (free from £61 a month)

During August, customers can also receive a digital reward card, pre-loaded with up to £250 available to spend on AO.com.

"When it comes to telecoms, buying a mobile is a minefield of confusion and pretty average service. Customers deserve better and that’s where AO Mobile comes in. Add our launch offer of up to £250 off at AO.com and it’s a no brainer," adds Roberts.

The launch of AO Mobile comes just over six months after it bought Mobile Phones Direct which first started trading 27 years ago (www.mobilephonesdirect.co.uk continues trading as part of AO).