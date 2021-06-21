Walmart's Prime Day sale offers over 50% off the Shark ION robot vacuum

Did you know there are a ton of Amazon Prime Day alternative sales happening right now? If you didn't, then head on over to Walmart's Deals for Days sale right now. Offering a ton of deals comparable to Prime Day 2021 prices, this is an excellent chance to save on products that may not be available via Prime Day deals.

For those on the hunt for a new robot vac for the smart home, Walmart's Prime Day sale is the place to check out. On sale for just $199, the Shark ION RV750 robot vacuum received a 50% price drop and is now at one of its best prices ever.

We're covering some of the top deals during Walmart's Prime Day sale in our convenient guide (just click that link!), and it's a savings event worth remembering. Competing with Prime Day is no joke, but Walmart somehow pulled it off with a massive selection of deals on everything from Smart tech to appliances, video games and more. You'll actually find some of the best Prime Day deals of the year at Walmart!

More of the best Prime Day deals today