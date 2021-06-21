Walmart's Prime Day sale offers over 50% off the Shark ION robot vacuum

One of the best Prime Day deals isn't even at Amazon! Save over 50% on the Shark ION RV750 robot vac at Walmart

walmart prime day shark ion
(Image credit: Shark)
Troy Fleming

By Last updated

Did you know there are a ton of Amazon Prime Day alternative sales happening right now? If you didn't, then head on over to Walmart's Deals for Days sale right now. Offering a ton of deals comparable to Prime Day 2021 prices, this is an excellent chance to save on products that may not be available via Prime Day deals.

For those on the hunt for a new robot vac for the smart home, Walmart's Prime Day sale is the place to check out. On sale for just $199, the Shark ION RV750 robot vacuum received a 50% price drop and is now at one of its best prices ever.

We're covering some of the top deals during Walmart's Prime Day sale in our convenient guide (just click that link!), and it's a savings event worth remembering. Competing with Prime Day is no joke, but Walmart somehow pulled it off with a massive selection of deals on everything from Smart tech to appliances, video games and more. You'll actually find some of the best Prime Day deals of the year at Walmart!

Shark ION RV750 Robot Vacuum
Now: $144 | Was: $299 | Savings: $155 (52%)
Complete with Google Assistant, the ION RV750 is a great budget-friendly option for anyone wanting to give a robot vac a shot. Now over 50% off, it's one of the best robot vacuum cleaner deals you'll find during Prime Day and it's not even at Amazon!View Deal

More of the best Prime Day deals today

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.