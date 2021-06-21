Walmart's Prime Day sale offers over 50% off the Shark ION robot vacuum

Did you know there are a ton of Amazon Prime Day alternative sales happening right now? If you didn't, then head on over to Walmart's Deals for Days sale right now. Offering a ton of deals comparable to Prime Day 2021 prices, this is an excellent chance to save on products that may not be available via Prime Day deals.
For those on the hunt for a new robot vac for the smart home, Walmart's Prime Day sale is the place to check out. On sale for just $199, the Shark ION RV750 robot vacuum received a 50% price drop and is now at one of its best prices ever.
We're covering some of the top deals during Walmart's Prime Day sale in our convenient guide (just click that link!), and it's a savings event worth remembering. Competing with Prime Day is no joke, but Walmart somehow pulled it off with a massive selection of deals on everything from Smart tech to appliances, video games and more. You'll actually find some of the best Prime Day deals of the year at Walmart!
Shark ION RV750 Robot Vacuum
Now: $144 | Was: $299 | Savings: $155 (52%)
Complete with Google Assistant, the ION RV750 is a great budget-friendly option for anyone wanting to give a robot vac a shot. Now over 50% off, it's one of the best robot vacuum cleaner deals you'll find during Prime Day and it's not even at Amazon!View Deal
More of the best Prime Day deals today
- Audible: 53% off the first 4 months for Prime members
- Amazon Basics: up to 25% off home organization and storage products
- Amazon Brands: up to 20% off daily essentials including food, personal care products and more
- Amazon Essentials: up to 15% off select Amazon branded clothing
- Back to School: up to 20% off school supplies
- Bedding: up to 20% off Amazon Basics weighted blankets
- Bluetooth Speakers: up to 20% off select Sony portable speakers
- Bose: up to 23% off Audio Frames and SoundSport earbuds
- Calvin Klein: up to 20% off select apparel
- Echo Dot 4th Gen: buy one, get one free at $49.99 for Prime members, 10% off for non-Prime members
- Echo Show 5: over 50% off for Prime members, 25% off for non-Prime members
- Fire TV Stick 4K: on sale for $39.99 (20% off)
- Insignia Fire TVs: starting at $99.99 (41% off)
- Luna Controller: 3on sale for $48.99 (30% off) for Prime members
- Ninja: up to 30% off select blenders and coffee makers
- Samsung Galaxy Buds: 12% off Samsung's true wireless noise cancelling earbuds
- Smart Plugs: now $14.99 (40% off) for Prime members
- Sony: up to 29% off select 2.1 channel and Dolby Atmos soundbars