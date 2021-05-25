Tudor Black Bay Ceramic comes with an entirely black movement

Mere weeks after the brand wowed us with five new watches at Watches and Wonders 2021, Tudor has just launched the Black Bay Ceramic, showcasing the brand's technical expertise, with a case in matt black ceramic, a Manufacture Calibre and a Master Chronometer certification from METAS.

The new Ceramic model is designed to tackle one of the industry's most demanding standards in terms of chronometry and resistance to magnetic fields. It is being tested by the Federal Institute of Metrology or METAS and has successfully obtained a Master Chronometer certification as part of a constant bid to improve the quality of its products.

This is the first application of this standard to a watch in the Tudor collection and has required a substantial number of changes to the brand's Manufacture Calibre.

The METAS test covers the main functional characteristics of a watch including precision, resistance to magnetic fields, waterproofness and power reserve. Its standards are incredibly high, starting with precision.

The certification also guarantees the timekeeping accuracy of a watch subjected to magnetic fields of 15,000 gauss.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tudor) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tudor) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tudor) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tudor)

Tudor has made sure the aesthetic language of the outside matches the precision inside. Its matt black ceramic elements and black Manufacture Calibre accentuate the Black Bay Ceramic’s outstanding performance.

Its matt black monobloc ceramic case has been sand-blasted with the bevelled edges mirror-polished for a striking contrast.

The Manufacture Calibre MT5602-1U, which powers the Black Bay Ceramic, is finished entirely in black. Its rotor is crafted in black tungsten monobloc and satin-brushed with sand-blasted details. Its bridges and mainplate have alternate sand-blasted, polished surfaces and laser decorations.

Just like every other Tudor Black Bay, you can expect a 70 hours power reserve and water resistance down to 200 metres.

A complimentary black fabric strap with a cream band completes the stealthy black look of this model.

It's priced at £3,550 and available at Tudor retailers now.

Liked this?