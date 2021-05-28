Top 5 grills in the Memorial Day sale for outdoor cooking

Memorial Day means that summer is nearly here, so it’s time to crack out the grill and enjoy some time in the garden with friends. If your grill is looking like it’s seen better days, it’s also the perfect time to upgrade, as there are some superb offers to be had right now. We’ve rounded up the top five Memorial Day sales on grills. Now we’re cooking!

Top 5 grills in the Memorial Day Sale

Cuisinart 18in Electric Grill with Versa Stand Base

Now: $151.69 | Was: $229.99 | Savings: 34% off

This portable electric grill is ideal for small patios and balconies but can easily cook up enough for a family meal. It folds away for convenience and features a locking lid, porcelain-coated gate and 1500 Watt cooking. View Deal

Dyna-Gio 32" Barrel Charcoal Grill with Side Shelves

Now: $263.10 | Was: $419 | Savings: 37% off

A heavy-duty charcoal grill with enough space to cook up to 30 hamburgers in one go. It features four heavy-duty cast-iron grates, an easy-life hood with temperature gauge and a chimney – so it can be used as a smoker too. View Deal

Royal Gourmet CD1824AC 24 Inch Charcoal Grill BBQ

Now: $189.99 | Was: $239.99 | Savings: $50 off

This slick charcoal grill features an easy-life pan adjustment system for better heat control, a front door to adjust the charcoal and a generous 393 sq inches of cooking grates – plus another 205 sq inches of warming racks. View Deal

Today's Hottest Deals

Find some of the best deals happening right now at your favorite retailers. We cover the hottest deals around the net every day, from tech to home, outdoor gear and more. You'll find the best offers of the day right here!

Lowe's Memorial Day sale 2021 – deals on appliances and home good galore

Best Buy Memorial Day sale 2021 – Memorial Day deals on tech sitewide

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below:

In other big news, a timeframe for Amazon Prime Day this year has been revealed. Expect the big event to happen sometime in June, but until then head on over to our Prime Day hub for the latest news, early deals and other great offers.