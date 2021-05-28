Top 5 grills in the Memorial Day sale for outdoor cooking

Memorial Day means that summer is nearly here, so it’s time to crack out the grill and enjoy some time in the garden with friends. If your grill is looking like it’s seen better days, it’s also the perfect time to upgrade, as there are some superb offers to be had right now. We’ve rounded up the top five Memorial Day sales on grills. Now we’re cooking!
Top 5 grills in the Memorial Day Sale
Char-Broil Performance Gray 5-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill
Now: $188 | Was: $279 | Savings: 33% off
With a lid-mounted temperature gauge, side shelves and porcelain-coated cast-iron grates, this 14,000 BTU sear burner has you covered for the next family barbecue. View Deal
Weber Genesis II E-315 Black 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill
Now: $779 | Was: $829 | Savings: $50 off
With three powerful burners, this Weber grill features the Grill app-connected thermometer, a porcelain-enameled lid and a warming rack to keep food warm. View Deal
Cuisinart 18in Electric Grill with Versa Stand Base
Now: $151.69 | Was: $229.99 | Savings: 34% off
This portable electric grill is ideal for small patios and balconies but can easily cook up enough for a family meal. It folds away for convenience and features a locking lid, porcelain-coated gate and 1500 Watt cooking. View Deal
Dyna-Gio 32" Barrel Charcoal Grill with Side Shelves
Now: $263.10 | Was: $419 | Savings: 37% off
A heavy-duty charcoal grill with enough space to cook up to 30 hamburgers in one go. It features four heavy-duty cast-iron grates, an easy-life hood with temperature gauge and a chimney – so it can be used as a smoker too. View Deal
Royal Gourmet CD1824AC 24 Inch Charcoal Grill BBQ
Now: $189.99 | Was: $239.99 | Savings: $50 off
This slick charcoal grill features an easy-life pan adjustment system for better heat control, a front door to adjust the charcoal and a generous 393 sq inches of cooking grates – plus another 205 sq inches of warming racks. View Deal
Today's Hottest Deals
Find some of the best deals happening right now at your favorite retailers. We cover the hottest deals around the net every day, from tech to home, outdoor gear and more. You'll find the best offers of the day right here!
- Lowe's Memorial Day sale 2021 – deals on appliances and home good galore
- Best Buy Memorial Day sale 2021 – Memorial Day deals on tech sitewide
Editor's Recommendations
We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below:
- iPhone users should switch from Google Maps to Apple Maps now – here’s why
- Apple Maps is getting a great new driving feature that rivals Google Maps
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra video reveals the breathtaking new phone of our dreams
In other big news, a timeframe for Amazon Prime Day this year has been revealed. Expect the big event to happen sometime in June, but until then head on over to our Prime Day hub for the latest news, early deals and other great offers.