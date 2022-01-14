Top 3 new shows to watch on Netflix this weekend

It's that wonderful time of the week once again where it's time to decide what Netflix series is worth binging over the weekend. Don't lie! We're all guilty of it.

With dozens of series being rolled out on a monthly basis, it can be a minefield deciding what actually is deserving of your time. From the hottest new releases that everyone is talking about to much-beloved classic shows being made available on the streaming platform for the very first time, we've scoured all of Netflix's top entertainment offers to bring you the best shows around.

Of course, wherever you are in the world, Netflix has a plethora of polished programmes ready for viewing. So if you are curious what TV shows residents in the US are watching from the UK (or vice-versa), make sure to check out the best VPNs on the market today. Right, let's get stuck in.

After Life season 3

(Image credit: Netflix)

Ricky Gervais' dark comedy-drama about a man coming to terms with the death of his partner is hugely daring, bringing about equally heartwrenching moments as well as bellyaching laughs. This is the third and final series of the hit show – the first time the comedian has completed a third series of anything, so it's clearly resonated.

It's no surprise really, considering the massive heaps of praise the show has garnered from watchers, backed up by great supporting characters from fellow comedians Roison Conanty and Joe Wilkinson. There's even been a few viral clips of Gervais' Tony having it out with a 10-year-old kid in hilarious fashion .

Stay Close – limited series

(Image credit: Netflix)

Everyone loves a series they can binge in one day, right? Well, the eight-episode British mystery drama series, Stay Close, might just be the one for you. Based on the Harlan Coben novel of the same name, it follows the lives of four strangers whose secrets come to light following several disappearances.

Starring the likes of Cush Jumbo (The Good Wife), James Nesbitt (Cold Feet) and Sarah Parish (Trollied), Stay Close is currently the top trending programme on Netflix UK and is likely to stay in that vicinity all the way throughout January. If you need any more convincing does, it does also see Eddie Izzard in a scene-stealing role.

The Witcher season 2

(Image credit: Netflix)

After first finding great success as a book series, before then being adapted for the world of video games, The Witcher made its Netflix debut in December 2019, placing Superman actor Henry Cavill in the lead role as Geralt of Rivia. You may remember a certain bathtub scene doing the rounds across social media upon launch. I certainly do.

Back for its second season, the medieval-inspired fantasy drama has quickly found a devoted fanbase, already going on to become one of Netflix's most-watched TV shows ever. Bringing blockbuster effects and sets to home entertainment, it's the performances that really keep viewers coming back from more. That and the giant monster-slaying action.