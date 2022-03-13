Today’s Wordle answer: Sunday, March 13 #267 with hints

Stuck on today's Wordle? We've got the answer

Sadly, Wordle is not a five-letter word
(Image credit: Future)
Mat Gallagher
By
published
Contributions from

Clocks got forward an hour tonight here in the US, so there's an hour less to solve Sunday's Wordle. Luckily though, that shouldn't be a problem. And if it is, we're here to help. Yesterday's Wordle #266 wasn't anything too taxing and if you could do that one, then 266 should be a cinch. 

If that sounds overly confident and you're sat staring at a half-completed puzzle, still with no ideas, don't worry. Like with everything, there's a method to our madness and it involves a good opener.If you want to hone your technique, T3’s official guide to Wordle is on hand to give you a head start.

Today's Wordle hint

If the result is still looking blurry you need to sharpen your senses. This answer will soon come into view. 

Is there any Wordle controversy today?  

Scientists finding Wordle solution

(Image credit: Getty)

While this term might not be elementary level, it's far from advanced. There should be no challenges here. 

Today's Wordle solution

wordle 267

The answer is clear

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's answer is FOCUS. As in, to pay attention to, the center of activity or not blurry. 

This word is both a noun and a verb and benefits from two vowels. All good signs for Wordle puzzlers. Our Alien Shout combo served us well here. Well, actually alien ruled a lot out but gave us nothing, while shout provided three and only U in the right place. A US ending seemed logical from there, which left the O in a number two placement. There was probably other options here but as a photographer, focus was a natural choice. 

I don't have a song in mind for today's answer – Charli XCX does have a track called focus, but I can't say it's quite my thing, so if you want to listen to it, give it a Google. So, until tomorrow – don't forget to adjust your clocks if you're in the US. 

TOPICS
Gaming
Mat Gallagher
Mat Gallagher

As T3's Managing Editor in the US, Mat has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. Originally from the UK, he has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing and Hong Kong, is now based in Chicago. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.

With contributions from
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.