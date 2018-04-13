This Surface Pro and Type Cover bundle is cheaper than ever – but only until 17 April

This Microsoft Surface Pro and Type Cover keyboard bundle has just gone down to its lowest price yet thanks to the latest voucher code from electronics specialist AO.com. All you need to do is enter the code WINDOWS10 at checkout.
We're not talking the slowest version of Microsoft Surface Pro, either. This super hot deal is for the i5 version and is actually cheaper than the slower m3 chip set version at this new all-time low price. It's an incredible deal on its own, but when you consider you're getting the Type Cover thrown in for free instead of heaving to fork out an extra £149.99 it's just downright madness.
The cheapest i5 Surface Pro bundle in the UK
Surface Pro | Signature Edition Type Cover | £674.10 at AO.com
Don't forget you need to use voucher code: WINDOWS10 to get this excellent price of just over £674. It's £749 before the voucher and that would usually be a great price for the i5 Surface Pro alone (it's £899 at Currys right now). So getting the Type Cover and the massive discount via the voucher absolutely annihilates any other deal out there. The voucher expires April 17th, but we wouldn't expect stock to last through the weekend in all honesty.
