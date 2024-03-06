Microsoft plans huge AI-powered Surface laptop refresh very soon

Quick Summary Microsoft will launch two new Surface devices later this month, it has been confirmed. The Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 could feature some big design tweaks and a greater focus on AI.

Microsoft has big plans to refresh its Surface device lineup in the next month, according to a new report.

We will see fresh redesigns for its best laptops, with a Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 to launch at an event on 21 March, the company told The Verge.

One of the most obvious changes this will bring is the likely addition of a new Copilot key on both laptops' keyboards, embedding new AI features right there in the hardware, rather than just as a feature in the operating system.

This has seen the standard Windows keyboard get a redesign for the first time in years, and could take some getting used to.

However, there will be other fairly major revisions, too, including the exciting change to an OLED display for the premium Surface Pro 10. This should make for delightfully inky blacks and pin-sharp details, and it'll also seemingly be HDR compatible for vibrant colours, with an anti-reflective coating.

The display on the Surface Pro 10 will apparently be topped by an ultrawide webcam, too, making it hopefully ideal for working flexibly and taking video calls.

Without knowing its display resolution, that sounds like a pretty fantastic laptop option, display-wise, and it's expected to be powered by an Arm processor, as will the Surface Laptop 6. Both may also ship with Intel configurations, though, which could be available a little sooner.

This more affordable laptop should get some welcome tweaks, too, including thinner bezels (these were quite chunky on the last model, for all its other strengths). It will also have a more rounded-off design, the addition of haptic feedback for its touchpad, and two USB-C ports (plus one USB-A) for connectivity.

Microsoft hasn't said anything publicly about an event later in March, but with this report now gaining traction it'll be interesting to see if it sticks something in the diary officially soon.

The Verge's sources indicate that the Intel versions of these new laptops will be available in April, while those using Arm processors will arrive somewhere closer to June, so depending on the configuration you favour you might be able to get your hands on one relatively soon.