This Samsung 4K monitor deal just dropped to its cheapest price ever

Finding a cheap 4K monitor on sale is no easy task, especially when most of these things run at least $400 or more when they aren't on sale. Amazon, however, is offering an incredible deal on a Samsung 4K monitor that may have you clicking the Buy Now button as soon as you hit the page.

On sale for $299.99, Amazon is taking a solid 25% off one of Samsung's best 4K monitors to date. Featuring UHD 4K resolution support, HDR10 and up a 60Hz refresh rate, this thing works great as a monitor for gaming, editing and much more. At 32 inches, it's a great size for any home setup and offers plenty of screen real estate on a single display.

An excellent choice for gaming, editing and more, Samsung's S70A Series works great as an overall solid display. Now at its cheapest price ever, this is a deal worth snagging before it's gone!

Offering one of the best gaming monitors for those on a budget, Samsung's S70AA Series features top of the line tech needed to make the most of your machine. Whether it's a powerful gaming rig you'll be running or a workstation, HDR10 support alongside a 60Hz refresh rate make it a great display for most setups.

For gaming, these are a must-have minimums and while it doesn't push to 144Hz for those who need the fastest refresh rates, it does offer ultra-smooth response and gameplay. The HDR10 support ensures you're getting crystal clear images as well as a near-perfect color range for some seriously impressive graphics.

The exclusion of USB-C ports is a bummer we'll admit, but it offers great picture quality and response times for the setup. The only downside (if you even want to call it that) is that the monitor does not have built-in speakers. For most, this won't be an issue as almost everyone uses some form of wireless headset or earbuds nowadays.

