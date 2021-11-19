This Blink Mini three-camera Black Friday deal on Amazon is a no-brainer

Mat Gallagher

There are some of the best Black Friday deals on Amazon right now but the best I've seen today is this three-pack of Blink mini security cameras. The individual cameras normally retail for around $35 each and the pack of three would regularly cost you around $85. Right now though, you can pick up the Blink mini 3-pack for $49.99.

That's a $35 (41%) saving on the list price and is the cheapest they've ever been on Amazon. I've already snapped up this deal and I suggest you do too. It means you can add security to your whole home for under $50. 

The Blink Mini camera is a simple and affordable plug-in security camera that features motion detection and two-way audio. They are ideal for keeping an eye on pets while you're out, or family members in other rooms. The cameras are Alexa enabled, allowing you to control them with just your voice. 

Save $35 (41%) on this three-pack of Blink Mini security cameras with 1080P HD video, motion detection and two-way audio.

Mat Gallagher
Mat Gallagher

As T3's Managing Editor in the US, Mat is a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, cars, music or travel. Originally from the UK, he has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing and Hong Kong, is now based in Chicago.

