These cheap Apple Watch Series 6 deals at Amazon are hard to pass up!

If you've been on the hunt for an Apple Watch Series 6 44mm or 40mm cheap, Amazon is running a group of deals on the ever popular smartwatch. While Prime Day saw the cheapest deals on Series 6 , some of these offers are at their best prices since then and are the best Apple Watch Series 6 deals you'll find today.

Starting as low as $329, Amazon's Apple Watch Series 6 deals offer the best Apple Watch available at an incredible price point. With discounts on both 40mm and 44mm GPS and GPS + Cellular models, anyone looking to grab an Apple Watch Series 6 on sale cheap has a great opportunity in front of them.

Amazon has offered regular deals on the Apple Watch Series 6 throughout the year, with some of the best pricing falling on Prime Day. However, we'll definitely see that change come Black Friday as we expect Apple and the like to offer some of their biggest discounts ever.

Apple Watch Series 6 44mm deals

Apple Watch Series 6 44mm GPS (White)

Now: $379 | Was: $429 | Savings: $50 (12%)

Grab the Apple Watch Series 6 44mm in white for just over 15% off right now. This deal saves you a solid $50 off one of the best smartwatches available at one of it's lowest prices since release.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 6 44mm GPS (Pink)

Now: $379 | Was: $429 | Savings: $50 (12%)

The 44mm Apple Watch Series 6 in pink is also getting a $50 price drop, saving just over 10% off the standard retail price. A deal well worth it for those who want an Apple Watch Series 6 44mm cheap.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 6 40mm deals

Apple Watch Series 6 40mm GPS (Navy)

Now: $329.98 | Was: $399 | Savings: $69.02 (17%)

The more popular navy band Apple Watch Series 6 is getting a solid $70 discount right now, saving 17% on Apple's latest smartwatch. You'll save a bit more if you can deal with the red or pink, but the discount here is still well worth it.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 6 40mm GPS (Pink)

Now: $329 | Was: $399 | Savings: $70 (18%)

Receiving the second largest discount at the moment, the Apple Watch Series 6 with pink band and gold aluminum drops down to just $329 for a limited time.

Launched in September 2020, the Series 6 is the current flagship of the Apple Watch line. It offers an always-on retina display, a great range of health sensors and an excellent range of apps. Also rated as one of the best smartwatches available, the Series 6 takes Apple's flagship line to the next level with enhanced features, connectivity and more.

The Apple Watch Series 6 comes in both 40mm and 44mm case sizes, both GPS and GPS + Cellular versions, and a choice of aluminum, stainless steel and titanium cases. There is also a wide range of band colors and styles on offer to suit your mood and style.

Amazon's sale includes a number of colors and the deals start at $279, which is the lowest price we've seen the Apple Watch Series 6 to date. You can also get the Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular model on sale for $359 – $100 off!

