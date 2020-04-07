Cheap Theragun deal: save up to £135/$150 on the best percussion massagers and support a good cause too!

It's not easy to relieve tense muscles at home but a percussion massager gun can definitely help. And you can get a one for cheap thanks to these amazing Theragun deals! Better still, a portion of the proceeds of every Theragun sale being donated to charity. In the UK, the chosen charity is FareShare, the UK's largest charity fighting hunger and food waste while in the US, money is being donated to Feeding America.

As you would expect, Theragun is running the sale across its US and UK stores too, so people on both sides of the pond can get their paws on these amazing devices for less. For limited time only!

Theragun G3PRO

This top-tier Theragun massager comes with two batteries and no less than six different attachments, like the Dampener for tender areas or near bones, the Large Ball for large muscle groups, the Standard Ball for overall use, the Wedge for scraping, shoulder blades, or IT bands, the Thumb for lower back and trigger point therapy and the Cone for pinpoint muscle treatment. No knots will be left untreated with this amazing set.View Deal

Theragun G3

The Theragun G3 comes with four attachments and provides up to 40 lbs worth of pressure to un-stress your aching muscles. Whether you are seeking relief from sitting at a table all day or because you are training for your next marathon, the G3 will effectively make you feel better. And does it in silence, being Theragun's most quiet machine yet.View Deal