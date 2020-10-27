The Mandalorian season 2 gets an Xbox controller to go with it

We're just a few weeks out from the Xbox Series X and PS5 launch, and just days away from The Mandalorian Season 2 making its debut on Disney+.

Microsoft has apparently seized the opportunity for a collaboration with the show and is answering Sony's customisable PS5 faceplates with a brand new Xbox Wireless Controller that'll go some way to offering Xbox players a way to personalise their gaming setup.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The Mandalorian Wireless Xbox Controller & Xbox Pro Charging Stand Set was announced on the Xbox Twitter account, and no detail is too small given the little wanted posters on the back for the Galaxy's cutest critter, The Child – or Baby Yoda as we've all come to know him.

"Armour-clad in a Mandalorian pattern reminiscent of beskar steel, this Xbox Wireless Controller and Xbox Pro Charging Stand are a triumph of ergonomic design," reads the description on the pre-order page.

"Enjoy textured grips, custom button mapping and up to twice the wireless range. A magnetic contact system allows for one-handed play while you charge. Walk the Way of the Mandalore with technology forged together for a matchless fit."

It's certainly a sight to behold and has the price tag to match, at a whopping £169.99/ $169.99. A standard Xbox Wireless Controller will set you back £54.99/ $59.99 with the Pro Charging Stand coming in at £39.99/ $49.99, which means you're forking out £75/ $60 to kit out your controller in the Mandalorian's armor.

But if you're a Star Wars fan – or just love the show – you might think that's a small price to pay for such a trinket.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Additionally, it's not the new and improved controller Microsoft has rolled out for the next-gen console, and so is missing a handful of features, although it will be compatible with the new hardware

The controller is likely the result of a collaboration to kick off The Mandalorian Season 2, which starts streaming on October 30.

It's a lot of money to be spending on an Xbox One controller, especially when Microsoft has unveiled three new colors for the Xbox Series X|S model; Carbon Black, Robot White, and Shock Blue, retailing at £54.99/ $59.99.

The Mandalorian Wireless Xbox Controller & Xbox Pro Charging Stand Set have a placeholder release date of December 31, which we expect will be updated after the TV show airs, but pre-orders are open on the Xbox UK and Xbox US site now.