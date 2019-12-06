The funky urBeats3 in-ear headphones are just $50 at Walmart right now

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are now distant memories in the world of deals, as the major American retailers gear up to offer huge discounts on the latest and greatest tech as the holiday season and Christmas approaches. If you missed out last week, now is your chance.

T3 has spent the past week compiling all of the very best deals around across a huge range of categories, from smartphones to laptops to kitchenware to audio equipment to wearables to toys. You name it, we'll have found a good deal on it.

One deal that caught our eye today is for the urBeats3 in-ear wired headphones, which are the nifty little low-end headphones from Beats, available for just $50 from Walmart.

urBeats3 In-Ear Wired Earphones (Black, 2018 Model) | Was $79 | Now $49.99 | Available at Walmart

Whatever your needs, whether it be sport or casual listening, these nifty little urBeats3 headphones will serve them, and will do so in style. View Deal

Beats has rightfully made a name for itself by making great quality headphones that don't cost the earth and the urBeats3 are the perfect example: small, lightweight, rugged, and with great sound quality for such a tiny pair of in-ears. You can't really do better, especially for the price.

The sound that comes out of these things is surprising given their small size and Beats has designed them to be ergonomical enough to wear all day, everyday.

For $50 for a limited time, these are an absolute steal.