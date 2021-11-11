The best TV deals from Walmart this Black Friday

Among their usual huge list of Black Friday deals, Walmart is rolling out some big deals on TVs for Black Friday, including a 60-inch Samsung 4K TV for under $600 and a 55-inch TCL TV for under $280. We've picked out some of the best deals below that are both great deals and great quality, based on our extensive testing of the best TVs

You'll need to watch the clock for some of these deals, though: Walmart is time-limiting some of these deals and giving first dibs on them to members of their Walmart+ service. Non-members will have to wait until 4 hours later and hope that they have not sold out by then.

Walmart Black Friday TV deals

TCL 55-inch 4K Roku TV This 55-inch 4K TCL TV includes the Roku media streaming software that provides access to Netflix, Hulu, and loads of other services. TCL 55-inch 4K Roku TV

Samsung 65-inch UN65TU7000 It isn't Samsung's top-of-the-line model, but it isn't far off. The UN 65TU7000 is a 2020 model that has excellent picture quality, HDR support, and Samsung's neat Clean Cable system, where one small cable connects the TV to a box that all of your inputs plug into, out of the way. Samsung 65-inch UN65TU7000

Sceptre 50-inch 4K U515CV-U Sceptre is not a well-known brand, but this TV looks to be a solid pick at a great price: the U515CV-U is a 4K TV that supports HDMI 2.0. And, at this price, it will make a great pick for the bedroom or kid's room. Sceptre 50-inch 4K U515CV-U

one of our favorite TVs LG 55-inch C1 OLED55C1PUB

The LG C1 is one of our favorite TVs because the image quality is outstanding, thanks to the gorgeous OLED screen. So, it is great to see that it is getting some deep discounts this season from Walmart and others.

Samsung 65-inch 8K QN65QN800 4K TVs are so passe. These days all the cool kids are getting 8K TVs, which quadruple the resolution of 4K ones for the ultimate home theater experience. Although they are pretty new, there are still some deals available, like this one. Samsung 65-inch 8K QN65QN800

