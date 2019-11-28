The Best Bose QC25 Black Friday deals

The Bose QC25 are still glowing in rave reviews. And although they’ve been around for a while, their noise cancelling technology is still at the top of its game. With the only compromise being that they’re wired, we think these Bose QC25 Black Friday deals are not to be missed!
Whether you’re looking to block the world out on your busy commute, or simply want to enjoy high quality sound without the interruption of external noise, the Bose QC25 offer noise cancelling technology that won’t disappoint.
You can control the level of noise cancelling you’re after with a switch on the right hand headphone. Bear in mind that you will need a AAA battery for this function, but if you don’t have one to hand right away, you can use the headphones as normal, just without the noise cancelling function.
The headphones manage to be both ergonomic and sleek in style, with carefully chosen materials that promise to offer both durability and comfort, even after long periods of wearing. They also fold up neatly into a soft leather case, making it easy for you to keep them in tip top condition.
The best Bose QC25 Headphone Black Friday deals
With tech reviewers calling the sound quality ‘exemplary’ and ‘immersive’ you know you’re you’re going to be getting top level technology for your money. And now we’ve got some fantastic Bose QC25 headphone deals for you to immerse yourself in, too.
Still not sure whether the wired Bose QC25 headphones are the right choice for you?
