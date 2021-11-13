Best Black Friday AirPods Deals


Apple’s assortment of AirPods offers the convenience of true wireless audio and they can certainly serve as a fashion accessory. But, their status as some of the best true wireless earbuds you can find, not to mention being Apple products, means they come with something of a price premium. So, when you’re on the hunt for these earbuds, any discounts on them quickly rank among the best Black Friday deals out there.

Fortunately, it’s going to be easier than ever to find AirPods deals this year, as there are now more AirPods models available. Apple recently introduced the 3rd-Gen AirPods, which get a fresh design and enhanced audio, but it’s still keeping the 2nd-Gen AirPods around as a more wallet-friendly option. The AirPods Pro serve as the premium earbud option with their audio quality, spatial audio and active noise cancellation. Then, for the hi-fi audio lovers, Apple’s AirPods Max offer an over-ear listening experience with superb noise cancellation, albeit at a high price.

With so many different options, you’ll have a better chance of finding a Black Friday discount on AirPods. Just expect them to sell pretty fast.

BEST BLACK FRIDAY AIRPODS DEALS

AirPods deals USA

Apple’s 3rd generation AirPods have a lot to love. The new design is aimed to fit better than the originals and the new look is more in line with the AirPods Pro. These buds have upgraded sound that will really let you make the most of your music, and their extended battery life will help you listen for the long run. They also support Apple’s head-tracking Spatial Audio feature with iPhones.

Apple’s 2nd Gen AirPods are still around even with the newer generation available. You’ll be able to listen to tunes, call up friends, and activate Siri with ease. This model also offers up to 24 hours of listening time between the buds and charging case, giving you more than enough juice for the day.

When you need to tune out the world to tune into your favorite songs, movies, or podcasts, the AirPods Pro are the way to go. These premium earbuds not only come with a more stylish and minimal design but also offer solid active noise cancellation technology to let you really focus on what you’re listening to. The AirPods Pro are IPX4 rated against sweat and water, and their case supports wireless charging. And with iPhones, you’ll get spatial audio support and instant pairing.

These aren’t your typical AirPods. The AirPods Max are powerful over-ear headphones built for the audiophile. Apple has gone all out on its design. As we discovered in our AirPods Max review, they have a fantastically comfortable design with large and dense ear cushions as well as a suspension headband that effectively distributes the headset’s weight. Inside, Apple has some impressive speaker drivers that pump out some of the best sounding audio you’ll get from wireless headphones. That’s all complemented by truly astounding noise-canceling that can rival the best from Sony and Bose.

AirPods deals UK

Apple’s 3rd generation AirPods have a lot to love. The new design is aimed to fit better than the originals and the new look is more in line with the AirPods Pro. These buds have upgraded sound that will really let you make the most of your music, and their extended battery life will help you listen for the long run. They also support Apple’s head-tracking Spatial Audio feature with iPhones.

Apple’s 2nd Gen AirPods are still around even with the newer generation available. You’ll be able to listen to tunes, call up friends, and activate Siri with ease. This model also offers up to 24 hours of listening time between the buds and charging case, giving you more than enough juice for the day.

When you need to tune out the world to tune into your favorite songs, movies, or podcasts, the AirPods Pro are the way to go. These premium earbuds not only come with a more stylish and minimal design but also offer solid active noise cancellation technology to let you really focus on what you’re listening to. The AirPods Pro are IPX4 rated against sweat and water, and their case supports wireless charging. And with iPhones, you’ll get spatial audio support and instant pairing.

These aren’t your typical AirPods. The AirPods Max are powerful over-ear headphones built for the audiophile. Apple has gone all out on its design. As we discovered in our AirPods Max review, they have a fantastically comfortable design with large and dense ear cushions as well as a suspension headband that effectively distributes the headset’s weight. Inside, Apple has some impressive speaker drivers that pump out some of the best sounding audio you’ll get from wireless headphones. That’s all complemented by truly astounding noise-canceling that can rival the best from Sony and Bose.

TOP RETAILERS

The best US retailers to shop for Apple AirPods

Amazon goes all-in on Black Friday with more deals than any human can keep track of. And, as a major retailer of Apple products, you can count on Amazon to have some deals on Airpods.

Walmart has great deals from a range of top brands, including Apple AirPods. Their prices are extremely competitive, so you’re guaranteed to find a good discount this Black Friday, whether you’re headed in-store or shopping online.

Best Buy takes advantage of its brick-and-mortar retail spaces and its online presence to make a ton of deals available for Black Friday. You’ll find no shortage of Apple deals at Best Buy for Black Friday, and that includes the ever-popular AirPods.

The best UK retailers to shop for Apple AirPods

Amazon should be your first point of contact when looking for top Black Friday deals on AirPods. Amazon currently has early price cuts on Apple products now, so check out Amazon for more.

The Currys Black Friday sale is now live with great deals on electronics, including AirPods. It currently has bundles of the AirPods 2nd gen and the HomePod mini for £298.

Argos has a full selection of available as well as other Apple gear. Stock is low on some of the best deals though, so move fast if you want them.

Latest AirPods deals

Mark Knapp

Mark Knapp has covered tech for most of the past decade, keeping readers up to speed on the latest developments and going hands-on with everything from phones and computers to e-bikes and drones to separate the marketing from the reality. Catch him on Twitter at @Techn0Mark or on T3, PCMag, IGN, TechRadar, Business Insider, and Reviewed.

