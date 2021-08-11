The Audi Skysphere concept is how I want electric cars to look

The Audi Skysphere is a luxury electric-powered two-door convertible that combines the freedom of an electric roadster with the convenience of an autonomous vehicle. This is a vision of the future of electric motoring and it's one that excites me.

Electric vehicles are becoming more common, with most manufacturers now having produced at least one fully electric offering. However, electric vehicles or EVs, tend to fall into one of two camps: providing an electric equivalent of an existing model – such as the Ford F-150 and the Chevy Bolt – or going for something completely "out there", as with the Tesla Cybertruck.

While Tesla perhaps offers the most interesting range of options thanks to its sporty additions such as the Model S Plaid, the onus is very much on autonomy and convenience. Cyber Truck aside, they all still look pretty normal on the outside.

I'm excited about a car that can drive itself while I sit and relax but as someone that loves to drive, I also want something that can deliver performance. While the Audi Skysphere is just a concept, it manages to do both.

(Image credit: Audi)

The Skysphere is the first in a family of concept cars set to be released by Audi over the coming months and years. It is designed to illustrate the company's vision for the future of luxury cars, combining automation, interior design and a digital ecosystem.

On first look, this two-door sports car has a certain Mercedes AMG GT vibe. A slick sports car with a long nose and a shortened tail. But looking closer reveal a distinctly Audi grill and wheel arches. In fact, some of the inspiration comes from the 1930s Horch 853 convertible.

While just the look if this car screams the future, it is its ability to switch between roadster and grand tourer that really impresses. In sports mode, the 4.94-meter car gives the driver the chance to take the wheel and put the car to the test. However, when switching to grand tourer mode the length of the car extends to 5.19 meters, while the steering console and pedals fold away to maximize leg room.

(Image credit: Audi)

In grand tourer mode, the Skysphere is fully autonomous leaving you to relax and enjoy the scenery. And with its 465KW of power and 500km range, you can cover long distances without worry.

The Audi Skysphere will be making its debut at the Monterey Car Week in California on August 13. If you were worried that electric vehicles were getting boring, the Skysphere is proof that there's plenty of innovation still to come.