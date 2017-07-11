T3 Quick Hit: Leica's compact TL2 is a kitchen sink of retro cool/modern tech

The latest addition to Leica's growing range of retro-styled cameras, the compact Leica TL2, offers all the mod cons you could hope from a new, mirrorless in 2017, making it ideal for finding that perfect shot when shooting outside.

The sleek Leica TL2 is equipped with a newly developed, 24-megapixel CMOS sensor in APS-C format that, in combination with an equally new, Maestro II series high-performance image processor, guarantees outstanding picture quality with impressive dynamic range, excellent contrast and colour rendition, exceptional sharpness and all the detail you could possibly need.

The Leica TL2 impresses not only with its still picture performance, but also with its video capabilities. The camera’s various video recording modes, such as 4K (3840 x 2160p at 30 frames per second), full HD (1920 x 1080p at 60 frames per second), HD (1280 x 720p at 60 frames per second or slow motion captured at 120 frames per second), give you everything you need to record video anytime, anywhere.

One of the highlights of the Leica TL2 is its enormously improved AF speed and precision. For instance, the camera focuses sharply on subjects in around only 165 milliseconds (CIPA standard; Leica standard zoom lens at its wide-angle setting), and thus focuses up to three times faster than the previous model.

Add in a powerful in-built processor and Wi-Fi functionality (perfect for connecting to hot spots so you can transfer and upload shots when on the move) and you’ve got a very impressive mirrorless camera. You can order your very own model now, available in either silver or black, for $1,950 (£1,509).