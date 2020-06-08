T3 Awards 2020 week is go! Here are ALL the winners so far from fitness to outdoors…

What's the best TV for gaming? The best smart speaker? The best electric toothbrush? Here at T3 we spend our time answering these exact questions in a wealth of buying guides where we help you choose the best products across categories including tech, home & garden, fitness, outdoors and much more.

And once a year, the T3 team gets together to choose the very best products in a huge number of categories and then we crown those products worthy winners of the T3 Awards.

This year, the T3 Awards 2020 are sponsored by ExpressVPN and Deezer. The T3 Awards categories are more numerous (there are now 89 categories!) and the range of products covered is even wider. New categories for 2020 include Best Air Purifier, Best Running Watch, Best Air Fryer, Best Coffee Machine, Best Gaming Monitor, Best TV for Gaming and many more.

And this week, we're announcing the winners of those awards, starting right now! You'll find all of the winners below. Note that there are so many winners this year that we'll be announcing them throughout the week, so keep checking back if your favourite category winners have not yet been revealed. Or read on to see the winners that we have announced.

congratulations to all the winners.

Best Home Weights

Winner: Bowflex SelectTech 1090i Adjustable Dumbbell

Shortlist: Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebell, TRX Gravity Cast Kettlebell, Bowflex SelectTech 1090i Adjustable Dumbbell, Jordan Fitness Ultimate Bar, Mirafit Hex Dumbbell

Best Fitness Headphones

Winner: Beats by Dr Dre Powerbeats

Shortlist: Beats by Dr Dre Powerbeats Pro, Jabra Elite Active 75t, Beats by Dr Dre Powerbeats, Optoma NuForce BESport 4, Soundcore Spirit Sports by Anker

Best Running Shoes

Winner: Hoka One One Carbon X

Shortlist: Nike React Infinity Run, Asics Gel-Nimbus 21, Hoka One One Carbon X, Adidas Ultraboost 20, Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next%

Best Trail Running Shoes

Winner: Adidias Terrex 2 Ultra Parley

Shortlist: ON Running Cloudventure Peak, Inov-8 MUDCLAW G 260, Adidias Terrex 2 Ultra Parley, Hoka One One Challenger ATR 5 GTX, Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Trail

Best Workout Shoes

Winner: Nike Free X Metcon 2

Shortlist: Under Armour TriBase Reign 2, Nike Varsity Compete TR2, Nike Free X Metcon 2, Reebok CrossFit Nano 8 FlexWeave, Adidas AdiPower Weightlifting Shoes

Best Road Bike

Winner: Specialized Roubaix Sport

Canyon Aeroad CF SL 8.0, Pinnacle Arkose R2, Specialized Tarmac Disc Sport, Ridley Noah Ultegra, Specialized Roubaix Sport

Best Electric Bike

Winner: VanMoof S3

Shortlist: Brompton Electric, GoCycle GXi, VanMoof S3, Specialized Turbo Vado 5.0 SL, Scott Axis eRide Evo

Best Mountain Bike

Winner: Whyte S-150C RS V2

Canyon Spectral CF 7.0, Norco Sight A3, Scott Spark 940, Nukeproof Mega 275 Comp, Whyte S-150C RS V2

Best Home Gym Equipment

Winner: Bowflex SelectTech 1090i Adjustable Dumbbell

Shortlist: Wattbike Atom, TRX Kettlebell, Bowflex SelectTech 1090i Adjustable Dumbbell, TacX Neo 2 Smart, Assault Airrunner Curve

Best Heart Rate Sensor

Winner: Polar H10

Shortlist: Garmin HRM-Run, Wahoo Tickr X, Polar H10, Myzone MZ-3, Garmin HRM-Swim

Best Fitness Tracker

Winner: Fitbit Charge 4

Shortlist: Fitbit Versa 2, Moov Now, Fitbit Charge 4, Garmin Vivosport, Polar Ignite

Best Running Watch

Winner: Garmin Forerunner 245

Shortlist: Garmin Forerunner 945, Polar Vantage V, Garmin Forerunner 245/245 Music, Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Titanium, Suunto 9 Baro

Best Protein Powder or Snack

Winner: Bulk Powders Natural Pure Whey Isolate 90

Shortlist: Oatein Hype Protein Bar, The Protein Works' Vegan Wondershake, Bulk Powders Natural Pure Whey Isolate 90, Barebell Protein Bars, The Protein Works Loaded Legends Protein Bar

Best Drone

Winner: DJI Mavic Mini

Shortlist: DJI Mavic Mini, DJI Mavic Air 2, Ryze Tello, DJI Mavic 2 Pro, DJI Mavic 2 Zoom

Best Waterproof Jacket

Winner: Fjällräven Keb Eco-Shell

Shortlist: Maier Sports Metor M, Paramo Alta III, The North Face Apex Flex GTX Jacket, Arc'teryx Zeta AR, Fjällräven Keb Eco-Shell, Marmot Bantamweight jacket

Best Action Camera

Winner: GoPro Hero 8 Black

Shortlist: GoPro Hero 8 Black, GoPro Hero 7 Black, Insta360 One R, DJI Osmo Action, GoPro Max

Best Budget Action Camera

Winner: GoPro Hero 7 White

Shortlist: Olfi One.Five Black (second gen), GoPro Hero 7 White, Sony HDR-AS50, Akaso V50 X, YI 4K

Best Budget Drone

Winner: Ryze Tello

Shortlist: Ryze Tello, Holy Stone HS100 GPS FPV, Potensic A20 Mini Drone, Eachine E520S, Potensic D85

Best Tent

Winner: Wild Country Zephyros Compact 2

Shortlist: Tensile Safari Connect 2, Coleman OctaGo, Wild Country Zephyros Compact 2, Vango F10 Xenon UL 2, Quechua 2 Seconds 3XL Fresh & Black

Best Walking Shoes

Winner: Merrell MQM Flex 2 GTX

Shortlist: Arc'teryx Konseal LT Shoe, Inov-8 Roclite 280 Men's, Keen Venture Vent walking shoe, Columbia Vitesse Outdry Shoe, Merrell MQM Flex 2 GTX

Best Hiking Boots

Winner: Inov-8 Roclite G 345 GTX

Shortlist: Scarpa R-Evo GTX WMN, Adidas Men's Terrex Free Hiker Parley, Inov-8 Roclite G 345 GTX, Mammut Kento High GTX Hiking Boots, Hanwag Banks SF Extra GTX, Arc'teryx Acrux TR GTX Boot

Best Phone – sponsored by ExpressVPN

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: OnePlus 8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Sony Xperia 1, Apple iPhone 11 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Best Video Streaming Service – sponsored by ExpressVPN

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: Disney+, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Now TV

Best Mid-Range Phone – sponsored by ExpressVPN

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: Apple iPhone SE (2020), Motorola G8 Power, Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite, Google Pixel 3a, Nokia 7.2

Best Laptop – sponsored by ExpressVPN

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: Asus VivoBook S15, HP Elite Dragonfly, Dell XPS 13, Acer Swift 7, Apple MacBook Air 2020

Best Gaming Laptop – sponsored by ExpressVPN

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: Asus Zephyrus S GX701, Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, MSI GS65 Stealth, Acer Predator Triton 500, Dell G7 17 7790

Best 4K Monitor – sponsored by ExpressVPN

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: Philips Brilliance 328p, Acer Predator X27, BenQ EW2780U, LG 27UK650-W, Samsung U32R59C

Best VPN

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: ExpressVPN, NordVPN, CyberGhost, Surfshark, IPVanish

Best 5G Phone – sponsored by ExpressVPN

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: Oppo Reno 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G, Samsung Galaxy A90 5G, Huawei P40 Pro

Best Smart Speaker – sponsored by ExpressVPN

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: Amazon Echo Show 8, Google Nest Hub Max, Amazon Echo Studio, Google Nest Mini, Sonos One, B&O Beosound Balance, Google Nest Hub Max

Best Gaming Headset – sponsored by ExpressVPN

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless, LucidSound LS35X, Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero, HyperX Cloud Mix, Astro A50 Gen 4

Best Gaming Mouse – sponsored by ExpressVPN

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: Roccat Kain 120 AIMO, Logitech G502 Lightspeed, Razer Deathadder Elite, SteelSeries Sensei 310, Glorious Model O

Best Gaming Keyboard – sponsored by ExpressVPN

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: Das Keyboard X50Q, Razer Huntsman Elite, Roccat Vulcan 120 Aimo, SteelSeries Apex 7, Corsair K95 RGB Platinum

Best Gaming Monitor – sponsored by ExpressVPN

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: LG Ultragear 27GL850-B, Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ, MSI OPTIX MPG341CQR, Samsung CRG9, Viewsonic Elite XG270GQ

Best Gaming Chair – sponsored by ExpressVPN

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: Nitro Concepts S300, Noblechairs Epic Real Leather, GT Omega Element, Secretlab Omega, Vertagear SL5000

Best Gaming Accessory – sponsored by ExpressVPN

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: WD_Black D10, Archer TX3000E, HTC Vive Cosmos, Nacon Revolution Unlimited Pro, Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure, Marseille mClassic

Best Smart Lighting

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: Philips Hue, TP-Link, LIFX, IKEA Tradfri, Nanoleaf

Best Smart Security

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: Yale Conexis L1 Smart Lock, Arlo Pro 3, Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, Netatmo Smart Indoor Camera, Arlo Video Doorbell, Ring Stick Up Camera

Best Smart Energy Product

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: Nest, Tado, Hive, Drayton Wiser, Radbot

Best Home Networking Tech

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: Netgear Orbi, Eero Mesh Wi-Fi, TP-Link Deco P9, TP-Link Archer AX11000, Netgear Nighthawk XR700

Best TV – sponsored by Deezer

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: Samsung Q950TS, LG GX, Philips OLED+984, Sony XH9505, Samsung Q95T, LG CX

Best TV for Gaming – sponsored by Deezer

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: LG CX, Sony XH9505, Panasonic HX800, Samsung Q80T, Samsung Q950TS

Best TV Under £1,000 – sponsored by Deezer

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: Samsung Q65T, Hisense Roku TV B7120, Philips OLED754, Panasonic HX800, Samsung TU8500

Best Soundbar or Soundbase – sponsored by Deezer

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: B&O Beosound Stage, Samsung HW-Q90R Soundbar, Sonos Beam, Vizio 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos Soundbar, SB36512-F6, Sharp HT-SBW800

Best Headphones – sponsored by Deezer

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: Bose NC 700, Sony WH-1000XM3, Bowers & Wilkins PX7, Beats by Dr Dre Powerbeats Pro, Apple Airpods Pro

Best Wired Headphones – sponsored by Deezer

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: Focal Stellia, Audeze LCD-1, Sennheiser HD 660S, Flare Audio Flare Pro 2HD, Klipsch T5M Wired, Grado SR325e

Best Bluetooth Headphones – sponsored by Deezer

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: Flare Audio Flare Pro 2HD, Audio Technica ATH-M50XBT, Soundmagic E11BT, Optoma NuForce Be5 Live, Grado GW100

Best Noise Cancelling Headphones – sponsored by Deezer

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: Bose NC 700, Sony WH-1000XM3, Bowers & Wilkins PX7, Sony WF-1000XM3, Beats by Dr Dre Solo Pro

Best True Wireless Headphones – sponsored by Deezer

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: RHA TrueConnect, Beats by Dr Dre Powerbeats Pro, Sony WF-1000XM3, Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2, Jabra Elite 75t

Best Headphones Under £100 – sponsored by Deezer

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: Lypertek Tevi, Cambridge Audio Melomania 1, SoundMagic E11BT, Grado SR80E, Sony MDRXB650BT

Best Bluetooth Speaker – sponsored by Deezer

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: Sonos Move, Kanto TUK, B&O Beosound A1 2nd Gen, UE Megaboom 3, Marshall Kilburn II

Best Multiroom Speaker – sponsored by Deezer

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: Sonos Move, Naim Mu-so 2, Sonos One, Bluesound Pulseflex 2i, Bowers & Wilkins Formation Duo, Ruark R5

Best Streaming DAC – sponsored by Deezer

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: Yamaha WXAD-10, Sonos Port, Audiolab 6000N, Cambridge Audio CXN, iFi xDSD

Best Air Purifier

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: Blueair Classic 480i, Philips Series 3000i Connected AC3033/30, Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool, Elechomes WiFi H13, Dyson Pure Cool Me

Best Vacuum Cleaner

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: Vax ONEPWR Blade 4, Shark Anti Hair Wrap IZ251UKT, Dyson V11 Absolute, Samsung Powerstick Jet, Miele Triflex HX1, Samsung Jet 90 Pro

Best Air Fryer

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: Ninja AF100UK Air Fryer, Philips Viva Collection Airfryer 9621, Philips Airfryer XXL, Tefal YV970840 Actifry Genius XL 2in1, Tower T14001

Best Coffee Machine

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: Magimix Vertuo Plus M600, Lavazza A Modo Mio Deséa, Sage The Bambino Plus, Sage The Oracle Touch, Melitta Barista TS Smart

Best Kettle

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: Sage Smart Kettle, Smeg KLF03, KitchenAid 5KEK1722, Russell Hobbs K65 Anniversary, Dualit Classic Kettle

Best Toaster

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: KitchenAid Artisan Toaster, Dualit NewGen, Sage Smart Toaster, KitchenAid Long Slot Toaster, John Lewis Simplicity 2-Slice Toaster

Best Electric Toothbrush

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Sonic, Oral-B Genius X, Oral-B Genius 9000, Philips Sonicare 6100 ProtectiveClean, Philips Sonicare 9000

Best Lawnmower

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: Stihl RMA 339 C, Cobra MX4340V, Gtech Cordless Lawnmower 2.0, Karcher LMO 18-33, Bosch Citymower 18-300

Best Barbecue

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: Traeger Ranger, Napoleon Pro, Weber Master-Touch, Weber SmokeFire, Tepro Toronto Click

Best Outdoor Lighting

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: John Lewis Festoon, Nordlux Vejers, Ikea Solvinden, Philips Hue Lily, Philips Hue Econic

Best Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: iRobot Roomba i7, Roborock S5, Neato Botvac D7 Connected, Roborock S6 MaxV, Dyson 360 Eye Heurist

Best Fridge Freezer

Shortlist in progress

Best Oven

Shortlist in progress

Best Induction Hob

Shortlist in progress

Best Dishwasher

Shortlist in progress

Best Washing Machine

Shortlist in progress

Best Mattress

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: Emma Original, Nectar, Simba Hybrid, Eve Premium Hybrid, Sealy Nostromo, Otty Hybrid

Best Duvet

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: Panda The Cloud Bamboo Duvet, John Lewis & Partners Natural Collection duvet, Simba Hybrid Duvet, Soak&Sleep Luxury New Zealand Wool Duvet, Scooms Hungarian Goose Down Duvet

Best Pillow

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: Simba Hybrid Pillow, Panda Memory Foam Bamboo Pillow, Eve Memory Foam Pillow, Snuggledown Scandinavian Duck Feather & Down Pillow, Soak & Sleep Ultimate Hungarian Goose Down Pillow

Best Electric Scooter

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: Segway-Ninebot ES4, Xiaomi Mijia M365, Unagi Model One E450 Dual Motor, Turboant X7, E-Micro Micro Falcon X3

Best Camera

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: Nikon D780, Sony α7R IV, Nikon Z6, Fujifilm X-T4, Sony A6100

Best Compact Camera

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: Fujifilm X100 V, Canon G5X Mark II, Panasonic TZ200, Leica Q2, Sony DSC-RX100 VII

Best Suitcase

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: Horizn Studios M5 ID, American Tourister Airconic, Carl Friedrik The Carry-On, Samsonite Lite-Box Aluminium, Antler Clifton

Best Watch

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: Zenith Defy Classic Midnight, Hublot Big Bang Intergral, Omega Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition, Montblanc 1858 Automatic 24H, IWC Portugieser Automatic 40

Best Watch Under £1,000

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: G-Shock Mudmaster British Army edition, Hamilton PSR, Christopher Ward C60 Sapphire, Certina DS-1 Big Date Powermatic 80, Tissot Gentleman Powermatic 80 Silicium

Best Smartwatch

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: TAG Heuer Connected, Apple Watch Series 5, Fossil Gen 5, Moto 360, Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2

Best Winter Jacket

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: Shackleton Endurance Down Parka, Ariat Gesa Insulated Coat, KJUS Chaviolas Jacket, Canada Goose Cabri Down Hoody, The North Face '94 Mountain Light Jacket, Kathmandu Heli Thermore

Best Shaver

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: Philips Series 9000, Philips OneBlade, GilletteLabs Heated Razor, Braun Series 9, Panasonic ES-LV95

Best Sat Nav

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: Mio MiVue Drive 65 LM, Garmin Zumo XT, Beeline Moto, Garmin Drivesmart 65, TomTom Go Premium X

Best Dashcam

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: Mio MiVue J85, Garmin Dash Cam Tandem, Nextbase 622GW, Thinkware Q800 Pro, Garmin Dash Cam Mini

Brand of the Year

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: Samsung, Anker, Sky, Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Nintendo, Disney

Retailer of the Year

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: Buy It Direct Group, Amazon, Richer Sounds, Currys, AO.com, B&Q, Fitness Superstore, Apple, Pure Electric

Tech Innovation Award

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: Focal Chora 826-D, GoPro Max, Samsung The Wall (microLED TV), Oculus Quest, DJI Mavic Air 2 (AirSense), Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next%, VanMoof S3, WT2 Plus, B&W Formation, Dyson Pure Cool Me

5G Champion

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: Sky Mobile, EE, Samsung, Three, Vodafone

Best Gadget Under £100

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: Roku Streaming Stick+, GROHE Sense, Master Lock Biometric Padlock, Amazon Echo Show 5, Blink Mini, Cambridge Audio Melomania 1, Lypertek Tevi, Krups Essenza Mini

Gadget of the Year

Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!

Shortlist: B&O Beosound Stage, Samsung Q950TS, Arlo Pro 3, Nintendo Switch Lite, OnePlus 8 Pro, LG CX, Oculus Quest, iPad Air (2019), DJI Mavic Mini, Sonos Move, iPhone SE, VanMoof S3

Congratulations to all of our winners as well as everyone who made it onto the shortlists.