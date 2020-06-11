T3 Awards 2020: Dualit NewGen is the toast of all toasters

Crumbs! We're onto the toaster that's the toast of the town in the T3 Awards 2020. The Dualit NewGen is the best toaster you can buy, whether you favour the compact 2-slice model or the family-sized 4-slice NewGen.

Hand-made in Britain, this updated classic is easy to use, beautiful to behold and makes uniformly toasted, tasty toast.

When was the last time you looked lovingly at your toaster? To be fair, recent years have seen a lot of very stylish toasters emerging, but the Dualit NewGen remains a true work of art that's a cut above the rest. It’s clearly in the same class visually as other design classics such as the KitchenAid Stand Mixer.

There’s substance to match the style, too. The slots are wide and deep enough to take practically any bread, but the eject mechanism also has enough travel to ensure that smaller slices can be removed without recourse to tongs.

The Dualit is designed for heavy duty use, and is capable of making up to 65 slices an hour. 65 slices an hour! Not only that, it does bagels, waffles and teacakes too, and of course it’s also happy defrosting frozen slices before toasting them. Add the optional toasted sandwich basket and you can rustle up toasties too.

Other clever features include the fact that you can use to knob to heat only the slots you are using rather than wasting energy. You can even prevent it from wobbling on an uneven worktop, thanks to its adjustable feet.

The NewGen may be at the more premium end of the toaster market, but every part of it is removable, serviceable and replaceable. So in theory at least, this NewGen should make you perfect toast forever.

