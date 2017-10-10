T3 Agenda: Improve your posture with the Upright Go. Noble Audio's K10 in-ear monitor gets a special edition. And more!

In today's T3 Agenda - a new gadget that helps improve your posture on the go and at home; Noble Audio gives its flagship K10 in-ear monitor a special edition re-release; and more...

The Upright Go posture improvement device arrives in the UK

Upright Go - the small, unobtrusive wearable that can be worn all day and fits into any lifestyle - has arrived in the UK. Its slim, elegant design attaches to the upper back and employs a sensor led, learning algorithmic model that detects the body’s movements, upper body position and other postural nuances.

It emits a gentle vibration whenever you slouch, prompting and training you to sit or stand with correct upright posture. The device records your posture throughout the day via the Upright Go app and shares tips and feedback to help you improve and sustain good posture. The Upright Go is available now from Amazon and Argos for £79.99.

Grab a special limited run of the Noble Audio K10 via Massdrop

Noble Audio is giving its former flagship in-ear monitor, the Kasier 10 (K10) a limited run re-release via Massdrop. The Massdrop x Noble Kaiser 10 uses the same tuning as the original K10, with 10 balanced-armature Knowles drivers per piece (ear). The precision-machined US-made aluminium housings feature Noble’s updated universal form factor and geometry, with red faceplates and matte black shells.

In addition to the standard 3.5mm mini-jack cable supplied, a Lightning or 2.5mm TRRS balanced cable can be added for an additional $40. The Massdrop x Noble Kaiser 10 will retail for $899.99 (£682).

Power up your connections with the new USB-C dock from Belkin

Belkin has just launched the USB-C 3.1 Express Dock HD, delivering speed, power and efficient charging through a single one-meter cable. This new dock enables you to connect up to eight devices and take advantage of 4K HDMI video output, gigabit Ethernet connection, and crystal-clear audio in and out.

Power Priority technology keeps your main device charged while sending 60W of power delivery where it’s needed. Power Priority assesses each connected device’s size and charging needs, then distributes power accordingly so all devices receive an optimal charge. The new USB-C 3.1 Express Dock HD is available now with a price tag of £229.99.

Go all in with Police's new Justice League-themed Heroes Box watch collection

Fashion brand Police (not the actual police) has something pretty exciting launching next week to celebrate a certain big DCEU team up film arriving in cinemas next month. Yes, Police Watches has collaborated with Justice League to release a limited edition watch in line with the highly anticipated movie release out 17 November.

For those super-keen DC Comics fans and watch enthusiasts who can’t wait that long, the Limited Edition Heroes Box - which five watches themed for each current member of the superhero team, and a sixth Justice League design - goes on sale on 16 October. With only 500 produced in the UK, the Heroes Box also includes exclusive Police and Justice League items. The box will retail for a cool £1,295.