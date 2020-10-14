Sweetnight mattress Amazon Prime Day deal is an absolute steal

Amazon Prime Day is an amazing time to pick up one of the best mattresses for a bargain price. And this year's event isn't letting us down, with plenty of excellent price drops to choose from. For example, there's 25% off the Sweetnight memory foam mattress for a limited time. This gel memory foam mattress promises a cool sleep surface and excellent motion isolation, and can be flipped from soft to medium. For more savings, head to our best cheap mattress deals page.
25% off Sweetnight mattresses at Amazon
This gel memory foam mattress from Sweetnight mattresses has had a major price drop at Amazon. The gel-infused memory foam is designed to keep you cool, and it can be flipped for a softer or firmer sleep surface.View Deal
You need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of this deal. Not a member yet? Sign up for a free trial now (you can always cancel before your 30 days is up if it doesn't suit you).
There are a few mattress styles included in this excellent Amazon Prime Day deal. go for a memory foam only option for excellent pressure relief, or add a bit of bounce with a hybrid. All of Sweetnight's mattresses are carefully engineered to keep you comfy, supported and cool, all night long.
Not sure if this is the right brand for you? Head to our official best mattress ranking to see the alternatives we rate. If you're on a tight budget, we'd recommend checking out Tuft&Needle and Allswell – you'll find the best prices for those below.
