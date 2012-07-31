Soulja Boy tablet to be launched

Hip Hop artist, Soulja Boy, is collaborating with Android tablet manufacturer Tokova on the release of two tablets.
The Tokova Soulja Boy Edition tablets will be released in two formats: the 7-inch 'Tiger Shark' and the 9-inch 'Great White'. Both feature an exclusive cosmetic design based around Soulja Boy's name and image.
The 7-inch Tiger Shark boasts .2 GHz processor with 1GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The more expensive 9-inch Great White model sports a 1.5 GHz quad-core processor with 2GB of RAM, and64 GB of internal storage. Both tablets run off the 4.0 Android Operating System. On Tokova's website the Soulja Boy Edition Tiger Shark and Great White are currently price at $499 and $399 respectively. The specifications for both devices are listed on Tokova's website and are as follows:
Tiger Shark
Display: 7” Display 1024X600
IPS Resolution Size: 7.5 x 5 x 0.4
Weight: 12 ounces
OS: Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich
Hardware & Processing: 1.2 GHz 1G DDR2
Battery: 4500mAh/3.7V Li-polymer
Battery Life: Up to 8HRS.
Storage: 64 Internal Storage Supports 32 SD
Camera: Front-Facing Camera Rear-Facing 2 Mega Pixel
Smart Phone Connectivity: GSM 850/900/1800/1900/ UMST/2100 WCDMA Wi-Fi: 802.11 b/g/n
USB: Micro USB port, HDMI Port, Bluetooth®, DC Port
Multimedia: Stereo Speakers, Stereo Microphones
Video Output: H.264, DIVX, XVID, RM, RMVB, MKV, WMV, MOV MP4, MPEG,DIVX, XVID MPEG, MPG, FLV. HD 1080P
FM Radio Tuner (NO INTERNET REQUIRED)
Web Browsing: Adobe Flash® 10.3 HTML 5
Great White
Display: 9.5” Display 1024X768 IPS
Resolution Size: 9.5 x 7.3 x 3.4
Weight: 20 ounces
OS: Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich
Hardware & Processing: 1.5 GHz /Quad-Core 2G DDR3
Battery: 6000mAh/7.4V Li-polymer
Battery Life: Up to 10H
Storage: 64G Internal Storage Supports 32 SD
Smart Phone Connectivity: GSM 850/900/1800/1900/ UMST/2100 WCDMA Wi-Fi: 802.11 b/g/n
USB: Micro USB port HDMI Port Bluetooth® DC Port
Multimedia: Stereo Speakers Stereo Microphones
Video Output: H.264, DIVX, XVID, RM, RMVB, MKV, WMV, MOV MP4, MPEG,DIVX, XVID MPEG, MPG, FLV. HD 1080P
Web Browsing: Adobe Flash® 10.3 HTML 5
Both devices seem rather expensive when compared to other tablets already available and furthermore, don't seem to differ too much in terms of their specifications and cost from Tokova tablets that aren't branded with Soulja Boy's image or logo.
Ultimately Tokovva seem to relying on the appeal of Soulja Boy's power as a music and entrepreneurial to shift units. Whether their tablets prove a success on these merits remains to be seen.
Sources: Tokova, Tom's Hardware