Sony Xperia 2: stunning new images reveal a (slightly smaller) cinematic phone

Sony revealed its latest flagship smartphone, known as Xperia 1, during its keynote presentation at the Mobile World Congress tradeshow in February. The svelte new smartphone adopted a 21:9 aspect ratio – the standard used by every Hollywood blockbuster and almost two-thirds of all original movies shot by Netflix, as well as a rear-mounted triple-camera and the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 silicon.

Xperia 1 doesn't launch until the end of this month, but thoughts are already turning to its successor, purportedly branded Sony Xperia 2.

Serial tipster @OnLeaks has teamed up cashback site CashKaro to unveil a series of high-resolution renders of the forthcoming smartphone. The stunning images reveal the as-yet unannounced handset from almost every angle.

Xperia 2 looks the spit of the Xperia 1 – you'll get the same impressively cinematic 21:9 OLED display with minimal bezels and triple-camera. The latter has seemingly been rehoused from the centre of the back cover to the top left-hand corner.

Leakster @OnLeaks has an almost infallible track record when it comes to forecasting forthcoming gadgets. That's because these leaks are always based on CAD models used during the manufacturing process to showcase the correct measurements of the device and provide select third-party case and accessory makers with the design ahead of time. The prolific tipster recently unmasked the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11R, which are scheduled to launch in September.

Sony Xperia 2 will boast a 6.1-inch display, which is smaller than the 6.5-inch panel you'll find on the flagship Xperia 1. That means the Xperia 2 will have a smaller footprint, which is good news for anyone put-off by the beefier measurements of the Xperia 1. According to sources, the Xperia 2 will measure 158 x 68.3 x 8.3 mm.

Previous rumours pointed to the Sony Xperia 2 being powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM. There will also be a 3,000mAh battery with support for wireless charging.

As reliable as @OnLeaks has been in the past, it's always worth taking this kind of leak with a healthy pinch of salt. After all, nothing is confirmed until it's announced by Sony itself. As always, T3 will have all the latest as soon as its confirmed.

Lead Image Credit: @OnLeaks / CashKaro