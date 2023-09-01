Sony Xperia 5 V suddenly looks like the 5-star small phone upgrade

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to the best small phones, Sony's Xperia line-up is one of the last true flagship options available. And the Japanese company's best small-scale phone just went one better with the announcement of the Xperia 5 V, the fifth-generation launch in the series that follows on from the Xperia 5 IV.

So what's new and exciting about this latest mini Xperia? For the most part it's a familiar story, thanks to an elongated 21:9 aspect ratio OLED screen with a 6.1-inch diagonal measure – but the Xperia 5 V ups the ante in a couple of key areas, from camera sensor to Snapdragon processor.

Sony is a key player when it comes to photography, largely because it produces camera sensors that later appear in many other makers' devices. Not to mention it also produces many of the best mirrorless cameras in the dedicated and professional space. In the Xperia 5 V the phone embodies the company's latest Exmor T sensor type, meaning it features stacked layers for a better quality signal.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Sony) (Image credit: Sony) (Image credit: Sony) (Image credit: Sony)

Sony is leveraging a new 24mm 48-megapixel main sensor in the Xperia 5 V with Creative Look options for distinctive looks, a Portrait Bokeh for the first time in the series, and a new Video Creator app with Auto Edit to make light work of editing video. That's accompanied by a 16mm wide-angle lens with 12MP resolution. While the wide-angle isn't higher-resolution than its predecessor, the main camera quadruples the resolution compared to its predecessor.

When it comes to raw power the Xperia series never shies away from top-tier chipsets either: the Xperia 5 V utilises the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Unlike so many of the best phones today, however, there's also a microSD card slot so you can expand that storage easily.

Like the rarity of that card slot, Sony continues to support 3.5mm for use with the best wired headphones. And, just as before, the Xperia 5 V can handle high-resolution audio (24-bit/192kHz) so you can get amazing quality playback – whether wired or wireless. Not forgetting, of course, IP68 weather-sealing so you can go singing in the rain if you so wish.

The Xperia 5 V will be available in Blue, Black or Platinum Silver finishes. It'll be priced at £849/€999 when it goes on sale in late September. That price is no surprise, as these kind of no-compromise specs – similar to what you'll find in the top-end Xperia 1 V and the middle-grade Xperia 10 V – are worth paying for.