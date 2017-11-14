Shave like a king with these grooming products from Truefitt & Hill

If you're looking to add a touch of class to your daily grooming routine, let us introduce you to Truefitt & Hill – the world’s oldest barbershop.

The brand was established over 200 years ago, on 21st October 1805 – the day of Nelson’s victory at the Battle of Trafalgar. Over the years Truefitt & Hill has served everyone from King George III and Oscar Wilde to Sir Winston Churchill and Fred Astaire.

Today the barbershop offers a wide range of grooming services from traditional hot towel wet shaves expertly performed with cut-throat razors to haircuts, head massages, facials and complimentary shoe shining.

Treatments start at £15 for a moustache trim, and rise to £160 for the ultimate grooming experience.

If you'd prefer to groom at home, Truefitt & Hill also offer a contemporary range of British colognes, aftershave balms, shaving creams, shampoos and grooming accessories, all of which are crafted in Britain.

One of our favourites is the Edwardian Collection, a Truefitts' traditional shaving set comprising a matching brush, razor and stand. It's available in four styles, Faux Ebony, Ivory, Blue Opal and Horn, each beautifully finished by hand with a perfectly balanced razor and hand made super badger shaving brush.

These are compatible with standard Fusion or Mach III blades.

Truefitt & Hill now has 28 branches worldwide, allowing men to be groomed for greatness everywhere from Canberra and Washington to Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Bangalore.

Treatments and products are available from Truefitt's 71 St James’s Street Barbershop, or the brand's website.

