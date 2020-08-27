SecretLab launch SoftWeave BLACK3 gaming chair finish – looks hyper-luxe

There's a reason why SecretLab currently sits top of T3's best gaming chair buying guide, with the maker absolutely blowing T3 away with its stunning SoftWeave fabric.

In T3's SecretLab Titan SoftWeave review, we called the chair "Hyper premium gaming comfort" and proceeded to bestow a maximum score of 5 stars on it.

Which is why we are so stoked to see is brand new SoftWeave finish from SecretLab – Black3, which launches today on August 27, 2020.

The Black3 finish, which can be seen up close in the images below, is described by SecretLab as a "creative reimagining of the popular Triple Black colorway, leveraging the unique properties of SoftWeave to incorporate a striking tri-color weave featuring three distinctive shades of black."

The SoftWeave Black3 finish is available on the Omega, Titan and Titan XL variant gaming chairs. (Image credit: SecretLab)

The Black3 material is constructed from SecretLab's signature tri-color weave and comes equipped with the entire range of SecretLab's 2020 Series chairs, including customizable ergonomic support and full-metal 4D armrests.

Naturally, the new colourway also benefits from the excellent breathability of the SoftWeave material, which is custom-made from densely-woven short yarn and features a high tensile strength, too.

One of the SoftWeave material's strengths is its excellent breathability, helping gamers stay cool when gaming. (Image credit: SecretLab)

The unique Black3 finish comes courtesy of a custom tri-color weave constructed from three different shades of black, which is then finished with an embroidered model name also in black.

Speaking on the launch of the Black3, SecretLab said that:

"Take in the immaculate black-on-black stitching and its stealthy good looks — this is a design piece that will transform your setup into a premium and stylish space".

Three different shades of black are used in a custom tri-color weave. (Image credit: SecretLab)

The SecretLab SoftWeave Black3 is available in three different gaming chair models, including the SecretLab Omega, Titan and Titan XL. More information about the SoftWeave Black3 can be found on SecretLab's official website.