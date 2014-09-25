Second generation LifeBeam helmet unveiled

It's been a while since we last heard from the folks at LifeBeam, the guys and girls behind the smart cycle helmet that debuted on IndieGoGo last year.

Now, more than a year after pre-orders for LifeBeam's heart-rate monitoring cycle helmet first opened, the second generation of the headgear is now ready to buy.

The best thing about it is that the second generation of the LifeBeam Helmet comes packed with even more tech goodies.

Now, it's worth remembering that LifeBeam's main business is as a defence contractor to the US government. That means it has access to all kinds of super high tech that is used in the latest fighter jets.

And that's precisely what you'll get in the second generation LifeBeam Helmet. It comes with the same sensors and tech it uses to monitor fighter pilots and special forces units.

That means it's significantly more accurate than the original cycle helmet. But more than that, according to LifeBeam, despite packing in more technology, the battery should also last significantly longer than the original. LifeBeam reckons you'll be able to use the helmet several times before it'll need recharging.

Other new additions include Bluetooth 4.0 and ANT+. The helmet itself has also been redesigned to fit riders' heads a little better.

How much does this fighter jet-level tech cost? $200. There's no word on whether it'll be coming to the UK anytime soon, but if that changes, we'll let you know.