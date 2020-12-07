Save up to $300 on RTX gaming laptops with these gaming laptop deals at Microsoft

Hoping to find a good gaming laptop deal after Cyber Monday? Don't stress, we've got you covered with a killer sale happening right now at Microsoft. Following some of the best gaming laptop deals of the year, Microsoft is offering discounts on gaming laptops – including $300 off an RTX gaming laptop – in a follow up sale you just can't miss.
Microsoft's Gaming Laptop Deals
Save up to $300 on select laptops with deals on gaming laptops from ASUS, Razer, MSI, Corsair, and Lenovo and more right now. You'll even find a few RTX gaming laptop deals available as well! Don't miss your chance to grab a cheap gaming laptop on sale today at the Microsoft Store.
Offering discounts on some of the best gaming laptops from Razer, ASUS, and other top leading brands, Microsoft's sale covers a wide range of prices and specs for any budget.
Along with an excellent deal that takes $250 off an ASUS TUF FHD 144Hz gaming laptop , shoppers can find some killer deals on gaming laptops with prices starting as low as $699 on mid-ranged mobile gaming rigs.
There's over 20 gaming laptops on sale at Microsoft today, ranging from entry level to high end. If a mobile gaming beast is what you're looking for, chances are you'll find a worthy deal during this sale.
Also, don't forget to grab the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $1 with your new rig! It's includes an EA Play membership, along with access to hundreds of titles on the Xbox store, for an extremely low price.
Keep on scrolling to see some of the best gaming laptop deals today at Microsoft, or head on over to the Microsoft Store to check out all of the available deals on gaming laptops, Xbox consoles and accessories, and more!
Now: $849 | Was: $1,099 | Savings: $250 (22%)
Powered by AMD's Ryzen 7 3750H and paired with 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 GPU, this ASUS TUF gaming laptop is ready for anything. This is easily the best RTX gaming laptop deal you'll find today!View Deal
Now: $699 | Was: $899 | Savings: $200 (22%)
Running off of Intel's 9th Gen I5-9300H and backed by 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD, and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, Lenovo's IdeaPad offers an excellent entry-level gaming laptop perfect for FHD gaming. At just $699, this is an absolute steal!View Deal
Was: $1,599.99 | Now: $1,799.99 | Savings: $200 (11%)
The Razer Blade 15 easily tops some of the best gaming laptop lists out there and for good reason. A 10th Gen Intel i7 backed by 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 2060 mobile GPU make this gaming laptop a must-see at this price.View Deal
Now: $999 | Was: $1,199 | Savings: $200 (17%)
While not running with NVIDIA's latest RTX offering, the ROG Strix G line of gaming laptops is a top performer in all aspects. This model in particular is powered by a 9th Gen Intel i7, 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD and NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1650 mobile GPU.View Deal
There's plenty more gaming laptop deals to browse through over at Microsoft's Store, but these will be the best deals you'll find right now. The value is unbeatable thanks to these discounts, offering a great range of performance and specs without breaking the bank.
